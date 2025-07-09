Ekopak appoints Jean-Baptiste De Cuyper as new CEO

Ekopak (EKOP:xbru), a company specialized in circular water solutions, announces the appointment of Jean-Baptiste De Cuyper as its new CEO. This appointment follows the earlier communication of May 12, 2025, in which the company announced its intention to appoint an external candidate for this key role. The appointment is part of Ekopak's broader efforts to strengthen its governance and management structure.

Jean-Baptiste De Cuyper brings more than twenty years of international experience in the water, energy, and infrastructure sectors, the last 15 of which were spent at DEME. There, he headed DEME Offshore's tendering department and recently led DEME HYPORT Energy's business development activities, where he played a key role in developing a global portfolio of green hydrogen projects.

With a background as a civil engineer and additional training in corporate finance, he combines technical expertise with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and results-oriented thinking. His extensive experience in project development, international cooperation, and managing multidisciplinary teams make him the ideal person to lead Ekopak into its next phase of growth.

Strengthening the management structure

Until the new CEO takes up his position, Mr. Pieter Loose will remain as CEO ad interim. Mr. Loose will then take on the role of Chief Strategy & Growth Officer (CSGO) within Ekopak, where he will focus on shaping and realizing the company's long-term growth and strategic ambitions. Earlier this year, a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Geert Bossuyt, was also appointed.

These changes in the management team underscore Ekopak's commitment to strengthening its governance and management structures, in line with the company's ambitious growth strategy.

Jean-Baptiste De Cuyper, future CEO of Ekopak: “Ekopak is a company undergoing major change, with a clear ambition to further strengthen its position as a pioneer in sustainable water solutions. It is a challenge that I am taking on with great energy and a sense of responsibility. I strongly believe in Ekopak's potential and look forward to working with the team to realize this next phase of growth and transformation.”



Jos De Vuyst, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ekopak: “With Jean-Baptiste, we are bringing in a strong profile that combines technical expertise with strategic insight, international experience, and familiarity with governance. His vision and leadership will be a great asset in realizing our ambitious plans. We look forward to shaping this next phase together.”



About Ekopak Sustainable Water

Ekopak is a Belgian company that markets circular water solutions. Ekopak’s solutions offer industrial clients the opportunity to significantly reduce their water consumption from the main network in a sustainable, dependable and cost-effective way. Ekopak therefore focuses on optimizing water consumption with modular water treatment units that convert off-grid water sources, such as rainwater, surface water and/or waste water into cleaner water that can be used and reused in clients’ industrial processes.

Ekopak offers its solutions on a global scale and operates worldwide with offices in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, Morrocco, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, Singapore and the US.

All Ekopak shares are listed on Euronext Brussels (ticker EKOP).

More information: https://ekopakwater.com/

