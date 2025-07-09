Increase of Hepsor AS share capital due to the acquisition of a minority shareholding in Hepsor Latvia OÜ

Hepsor AS, registry code 12099216 (the Company) Supervisory Board adopted a decision on 8 July 2025 to increase the share capital of the company by EUR 57,821. The increase of the share capital is linked to the acquisition of a 20% stake in Hepsor Latvia OÜ (registry code 16193797) from Hugomon OÜ (registry code 14221704), approved by a shareholders' resolution of 12 June 2025, for which the company will pay in part by issuing shares in the company to Hugomon OÜ.

In total 57,821 common shares with nominal value of EUR 1 will be issued without no premium. After registration of the increase of share capital, the total share capital of the Company is EUR 3,912,522. Hugomon OÜ shall pay for the increase in share capital by a non-cash contribution (20% stake in Hepsor Latvia OÜ). Pre-emption rights of the company's shareholders have been excluded by the shareholders' resolution of 12 June 2025.

The new shares entitle the holders to dividends for the financial year started 01.01.2025 and to participate in the distribution of profits from the retained earnings of previous periods.

Additional information:

Henri Laks

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 5693 9114

E-mail: henri@hepsor.ee





Hepsor AS (www.hepsor.ee) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. In fourteen years of operation, we have created 2 076 homes and nearly 36 300 m2 of commercial space. Hepsor is the first developer in the Baltic States to implement a number of innovative engineering solutions that will make the buildings it builds more energy efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company has a portfolio of 25 development projects with a total area of 172 800 m2.