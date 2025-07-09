Start green smart cloud mining and easily earn Bitcoin income using the MintMiner app!

London, United Kingdom, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world pays more and more attention to clean energy and sustainable development, the traditional high-energy-consuming cryptocurrency mining model is facing transformation. Today, MintMiner is leading a "green computing revolution" by driving cloud mining systems with clean energy, combining mobile applications with multi-currency mining services, so that every user can easily participate in the steady appreciation of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin with just a mobile phone.

Driven by clean energy, creating a low-carbon and efficient cloud mining network

All MintMiner cloud mining data centers are deployed in areas rich in renewable energy resources such as hydropower, wind power, and solar power, achieving 100% clean energy supply. This green mining model not only significantly reduces carbon emissions, but also significantly saves electricity costs, ensuring that users obtain stable and sustainable benefits from the source.

A mobile phone, start smart mining at any time

The MintMiner application provides users with a user-friendly interface that is flexible in operation. You can create your mining account for free by registering with your email address. The $15 newbie bonus allows you to start earning money right away, and you can log in every day to receive a $0.6 reward. The application provides an intuitive dashboard that supports real-time viewing of earnings, contract progress, and currency distribution, creating a transparent and traceable cloud mining experience.

Multi-currency mining + flexible contracts , more controllable returns

The platform currently supports mining services for mainstream cryptocurrencies, including: BTC (Bitcoin),ETC (Ethereum Classic), DOGE (Dogecoin), and LTC (Litecoin). Users can flexibly choose the type and term of computing power contracts based on market conditions, risk preferences, and budgets. Diversified asset allocation strategies bring investors a more stable passive income portfolio.





Transparent settlement and free withdrawal, truly controlling your earnings

MintMiner adopts a daily profit settlement mechanism. All profit details can be clearly viewed in the App. It supports one-click withdrawal requests, flexible funds and rapid arrival of funds, truly achieving account transparency, free withdrawals and user-friendly experience.

Internationally certified platform, asset security is worry-free

MintMiner is a world-leading cloud mining platform, founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK. It has invested in and built 108 large-scale mining farms and data centers in North America, Australia, and Northern Europe, serving more than 5 million users worldwide. It has obtained a number of international regulatory qualifications and financial services compliance licenses, and uses cold and hot wallet separation, multiple encryption verification, AI risk control models and other methods to fully protect user asset security.

The invitation rebate system is online, making it easier to earn money while mining

MintMiner has launched a multi-level invitation rebate program . Users can enjoy a lifetime computing power profit share by inviting friends to register. The more invitations, the higher the rebate, and the maximum bonus can reach 50,000 US dollars. The program has attracted thousands of users around the world to participate, forming a healthy growth community ecology.

Company Vision and Mission

Currently, MintMiner has attracted users from many countries and regions around the world to join the Green Cloud Mining Network. Choosing Green Cloud Mining is not only an investment in digital assets, but also a contribution to the sustainable development of the earth. We hope to help users achieve wealth growth while also building a brand image with a sense of social responsibility.

A mobile phone, a green computing power, a way to earn Bitcoin. Download the MintMiner App now and start your green journey of digital assets.





Official website: www.mintminer.com

Email: info@mintminer.com

Attachment