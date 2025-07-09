Semiconductor Materials Market Data and Forecasts, 2022-2024 & 2025-2030 | Advancements in AI, EVs, and Autonomous Driving Demand and Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Materials Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rapid pace of semiconductor innovation has created the demand for semiconductor materials. The chips are powering the technologies of tomorrow, including artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and electric vehicles, and advanced wireless networks.

Automotive Industry Growth Fuels Semiconductor Materials Market:

The automotive sector is a key driver of the semiconductor materials market, propelled by the increasing integration of electronics in hybrid and electric vehicles, the rise of autonomous vehicles, the expansion of EV charging infrastructure, and demands for safety, efficiency, and consumer preferences. Autonomous vehicles rely on advanced sensor arrays, communication systems, and processing units, all dependent on semiconductor materials.

The growing demand for electric vehicles further increases the need for semiconductor materials in power electronics, battery management systems, and sensors, as well as in driver assistance systems like adaptive cruise control, anti-collision systems, and automatic braking, which utilize cameras, lidar, and radar systems.

Asia-Pacific Leads Semiconductor Materials Market Growth:

The Asia-Pacific region, dominated by major economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, along with fast-growing ASEAN countries, shows substantial growth potential in the semiconductor materials market.

This is driven by thriving electronics and automotive industries. For example, according to IBEF's January 2023 data, India's domestic electronics market is projected to reach $150 billion to $180 billion within the next 4 to 5 years. The expanding electronics sector in emerging economies is expected to significantly boost the demand for semiconductor materials.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $74.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.9% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Semiconductor Materials Market Segmentation:

By Type

Fabrication Materials

Silicon Wafers

Photoresists

Photomasks

Packaging Materials

Organic Substrates

Lead Frames

Encapsulants

By Material

Silicon

Germanium

Selenium

Others (GaAs, SiC, GaN)

By End-Users

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Communications

Others (Industrial, Aerospace, renewable energy)

By Region

Americas

USA

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

