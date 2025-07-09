Photoacoustic Imaging Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Innovative Photoacoustic Imaging Advances Target Chronic Illnesses, Set for Major Market Surge

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Photoacoustic Imaging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The photoacoustic imaging market is projected expand at a CAGR of 3.52% over the forecast period.



Photoacoustic imaging is a non-invasive biomedical imaging technique that generates ultrasonic waves by irradiating a material with a pulsed laser and reconstructing an image of the tissue's light energy absorption pattern. The photoacoustic imaging system enables the imaging and detection of oxygenation. The system can also feature the capability provide valuable information related various types of diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, brain diseases, and cancer. The global photoacoustic imaging market is expected experience significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements worldwide.

Rising incidence of chronic illnesses: A primary driver of the global photoacoustic imaging market's expansion is the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, such as cancer. Photoacoustic imaging systems play a vital role in cancer diagnosis and monitoring, offering enhanced diagnostic capabilities for detecting not only cancer but also other chronic conditions like cardiovascular diseases. The global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer, has surged in recent years. According to report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States recorded approximately 2.001 million new cancer cases and around 611,720 cancer-related deaths in 2024.

Supportive government policies worldwide: The growth of the global photoacoustic imaging market during the forecast period is significantly fueled by the introduction of favorable governmental regulations across various countries. These policies and regulations are designed bolster the development of infrastructure for cutting-edge technologies in pharmaceutical and clinical environments.

Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is poised for substantial growth in the global photoacoustic imaging market over the forecast period, propelled by an increasing demand for advanced imaging equipment and a growing volume of research activities.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Advantest Corporation, TomoWave Laboratories, Inc., KiberGmbH, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc., SenMedical Instruments, Inc., Aspectus GmbH, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc., PA Imaging R&D B.V., illumiSonics Inc., InnoLas Laser GmbH, Daylight Solutions, and Litron Lasers Ltd., among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies, and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to make strategic decisions uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Advantest Corporation

TomoWave Laboratories, Inc.

Kibero GmbH

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc.

Aspectus GmbH

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

PA Imaging R&D B.V.

illumiSonics Inc.

InnoLas Laser GmbH

Litron Lasers Ltd.

Photoacoustic Imaging Market Segmentation:

By Product

Photoacoustic Tomography

Photoacoustic Microscopy

By Type

Pre-clinical

Clinical

By Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Angiology

Histology

Interventional Radiology

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sab5fq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.