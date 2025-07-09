Helium Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | North America to Dominate, Driven by Aerospace and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helium Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The helium market is valued at US$3.36 billion in 2025 and is projected expand at a CAGR of 3.05% over the forecast period reaching US$3.90 billion by 2030.
Helium gas offers key applications across multiple industries, including cryogenic, medical imaging, aerospace, and electronic manufacturing. In medical imaging, the gas is used as a cooling agent for various types of equipment, such as MRI machines. Similarly, in the aerospace sector, the gas is commonly utilized as a lifting gas and propulsion fuel for rockets and weather balloons. Helium gas exhibits chemical inertness, making it safer for use across multiple industries. It features lower density and high thermal conductivity.
Some of the major players covered in this report include Qatargas, Praxair (Linde Gas and Equipment), Air Liquide, Iwatani Corporation of America, Messer Group, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory, Matheson Tri-Gas, SOL India Private Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Helium One Global, GB Gases Ltd, and 45-8 Energy, among others.
Market Trends:
- Rising Semiconductor Demand: The global surge in semiconductor production and demand is a primary driver of the helium market during the forecast period. Helium is essential in semiconductor manufacturing, acting as a cooling agent and carrier gas during fabrication.
- Healthcare Sector Growth: Advancements in the healthcare industry are projected fuel the expansion of the global helium market. Helium is widely utilized as a cooling agent in medical imaging equipment, such as MRI machines and other diagnostic technologies, supporting market growth.
- North America: North America is anticipated secure a significant portion of the global helium market. This growth is propelled by the region's increasing semiconductor and electronics production, alongside expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors. Additionally, developments in healthcare and transportation are expected further heighten helium demand in the region.
Key Benefits of this Report:
- Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.
- Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights exercise strategic decisions uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.
- Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|140
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$3.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Coverage:
- Historical data from 2022 t2024 & forecast data from 2025 t2030
- Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis
- Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis
- Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries
Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)
- Qatargas
- Linde Gas and Equipment Inc.
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Iwatani Corporation
- Messer Group GmbH
- Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories
- Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
- SOL India Private Limited
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
- Helium One Global Ltd
- GB Gases Limited
- 45-8 energy
Helium Market Segmentation:
By Form
- Gas
- Liquid
By Type
- On-site
- Merchant
- Packaged
By Application
- Cryogenics
- Leak Detection
- Breathing Mixes
- Others
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Electronics and Semiconductors
- Healthcare
- Energy
- Manufacturing
- Others
By Region
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cx1ps9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment