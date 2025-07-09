Helium Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | North America to Dominate, Driven by Aerospace and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helium Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Helium gas offers key applications across multiple industries, including cryogenic, medical imaging, aerospace, and electronic manufacturing. In medical imaging, the gas is used as a cooling agent for various types of equipment, such as MRI machines. Similarly, in the aerospace sector, the gas is commonly utilized as a lifting gas and propulsion fuel for rockets and weather balloons. Helium gas exhibits chemical inertness, making it safer for use across multiple industries. It features lower density and high thermal conductivity.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Qatargas, Praxair (Linde Gas and Equipment), Air Liquide, Iwatani Corporation of America, Messer Group, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factory, Matheson Tri-Gas, SOL India Private Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Helium One Global, GB Gases Ltd, and 45-8 Energy, among others.



Market Trends:

Rising Semiconductor Demand: The global surge in semiconductor production and demand is a primary driver of the helium market during the forecast period. Helium is essential in semiconductor manufacturing, acting as a cooling agent and carrier gas during fabrication.

Advancements in the healthcare industry are projected fuel the expansion of the global helium market. Helium is widely utilized as a cooling agent in medical imaging equipment, such as MRI machines and other diagnostic technologies, supporting market growth. North America: North America is anticipated secure a significant portion of the global helium market. This growth is propelled by the region's increasing semiconductor and electronics production, alongside expansion in the aerospace and defense sectors. Additionally, developments in healthcare and transportation are expected further heighten helium demand in the region.

Helium Market Segmentation:

By Form

Gas

Liquid

By Type

On-site

Merchant

Packaged

By Application

Cryogenics

Leak Detection

Breathing Mixes

Others

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Electronics and Semiconductors

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Others

