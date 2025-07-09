Oscillator Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030, Profiles of Major Players - Murata Manufacturing, Seiko Epson, Kyocera, Rakon, Tai-Saw Technology, and Morion

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oscillator Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The oscillator market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% to reach US$6.483 billion by 2030, up from US$5.508 billion in 2025.







An oscillator is a mechanical or electronic device that operates on the principle of oscillation, which is the regular energy fluctuation between two entities. Many types of technology use oscillators, including computers, clocks, watches, radios, and metal detectors. Crystal oscillators are frequently used in safety-critical applications, including braking control, anti-lock braking systems, airbags, and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

Some of the major players covered in this report include Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Rakon Limited, Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., Morion, Inc., among others.



Market Trends:

Precision and Connectivity Drive Oscillator Demand: The push for precision, enhanced safety standards, and rapid data transmission is fueling the adoption of crystal units and oscillators. The integration of WiFi and Bluetooth chipsets in smartphones has significantly increased oscillator demand. Growing support for diverse consumer product applications is expected to further propel the oscillator market's expansion.

Consumer Electronics Fuel Oscillator Market Growth: The consumer electronics sector is a key driver of the oscillator market. Oscillators are increasingly used in products like cable television systems, personal computers, digital cameras, radios, smartphones, and wearables, providing high-frequency stability, quality resonance, and low-temperature drift. These components enable critical wireless features in smartphones, including cellular, Wi-Fi, FM, Bluetooth, and GPS. Rising consumer electronics production and smartphone adoption are set to accelerate oscillator market growth.

Asia-Pacific Leads Oscillator Market: The Asia-Pacific region will dominate the oscillator market throughout the forecast period, driven by major semiconductor manufacturing hubs in China, Taiwan, and South Korea. In April 2022, Teradyne Inc., a leading supplier of automated test equipment, delivered the 7,000th unit of its J750 semiconductor test platform to a prominent Chinese manufacturer of microcontroller units (MCUs) and security integrated circuit (IC) chips, underscoring the region's prominence in advanced semiconductor production.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Rakon Limited

Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd.

Morion, Inc.

Abracon, LLC

CTS Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

Oscillator Market Segmentation:

By Type

Crystal Oscillator

SAW Oscillator

MEMS Oscillator

Voltage Controlled Oscillator

By End-User

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor

Automotive

Industrial and IoT

Telecommunication

Medical Equipment

Others

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

