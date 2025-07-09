Netherlands Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026 with Analysis of Trade Data for 2019-2024

Explore segmented statistics, macroeconomic trends, and profiles of 70 top furniture companies, including product portfolios and key business details

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Furniture Outlook analyzes the Netherlands furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in the Netherlands?

For a selection of around 70 major Netherlands furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Netherlands: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Netherlands: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Netherlands: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Netherlands: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Netherlands: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Netherlands: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Netherlands: Methodological Notes

Netherlands: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awodpa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
