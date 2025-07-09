Timing Devices Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Crystal-Based Timing Devices See Growing Demand Due to Safety Applications

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Timing Devices Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global timing devices market is projected tgrow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.91% treach US$9.20 billion by 2030, from US$7.24 billion in 2025.







Timing devices have multiple usages, and the demand for these is anticipated to increase due to their various benefits. Crystal-based timing devices have a wide range of safety applications, including brakes, control systems, airbags, anti-lock braking systems, and tire pressure monitoring systems.

Surging investments in the research and development of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) devices are significantly contributing to the growth of the timing devices market. Furthermore, the expanding adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies is anticipated to propel the market forward during the forecast period.

China occupies a distinctive role in the timing devices market, bolstered by its robust semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics industry, and strong telecommunications production capabilities. The increasing output of temperature-compensated oscillators in China is also merging as a vital growth area within the timing devices sector.

The region's escalating demand for electronics, alongside its well-developed semiconductor and automotive industries, serves as a primary catalyst for market expansion in Asia Pacific. India's timing devices market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years.



Some of the major players covered in this report include NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Epson Corporation, SeikTime Creation Inc., Abracon, STMicroelectronics, among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters ta Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022-2024 & forecast data from 2025-2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $7.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

NXP Semiconductors

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Epson Corporation

Seiko Time Creation Inc.

Abracon

STMicroelectronics

Rakon Limited

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

RALTRON

IQD Frequency Products Ltd.

Timing Devices Market Segmentation

By Type

Oscillators

Resonators

Others

By Material

Ceramic

Crystal

Silicon

Others

By Application

Energy Sector

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Others

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eie3og

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment