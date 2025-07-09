Biomarkers Market Research Report 2025-2030 | Assay Kit Demand Surges as Advancements in Omics Technologies Elevate Biomarker Discovery and Diagnostic Precision

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Market by Offering, Type, Research Area, Technology, Disease, Application - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biomarkers market is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to escalate from USD 62.39 billion in 2025 to USD 104.15 billion by 2030, marked by a CAGR of 10.8%.

The report provides an exhaustive overview of industry trends, challenges, and growth opportunities, offering stakeholders insights to devise strategic initiatives aligning with the market pulse. It discusses market diversification, including innovative product launches and the competitive landscape with assessments of companies such as Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and more.

This expansion is primarily driven by the efficacy of assay kits in delivering standardized and optimized biomarker analysis, further advancing diagnostics and research in healthcare. Enhanced genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and next-generation sequencing technologies are uncovering biomarkers with improved sensitivity, specificity, and predictive potential.

The predictive biomarkers segment dominated the efficacy biomarkers market in 2024.

Segmenting the market into safety, efficacy, and validation biomarkers, where efficacy biomarkers split further into predictive, surrogate, pharmacodynamic, and prognostic categories, predictive biomarkers led the market. This is attributed to their ability to enhance clinical outcomes by guiding tailored treatment strategies, particularly in oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The increased adoption of predictive biomarkers is evident through more companion diagnostic approvals, like Roche's PATHWAY anti-HER2/neu (4B5) test for HER2-low breast cancer, highlighting their significant value in personalized medicine.

Immunoassays remained the top choice in the biomarker technologies market in 2024.

The technology segment of the market includes immunoassays, NGS, PCR, mass spectrometry, and chromatography. Immunoassays commanded the largest share due to their precise detection capabilities across various diseases such as oncology and cardiology. This has furthered support for precision diagnostics through scalable high-throughput testing. Companies like Roche and Abbott are propelling advances in immunoassay platforms, enhancing diagnostic capacities across disease spectrums.

The Asia Pacific region exhibits the highest growth in the biomarker market.

The Asia Pacific leads in growth rate, fueled by a large patient base and supportive healthcare initiatives focusing on cancer care enhancements. Accelerated pharmaceutical and biotechnology research in developing novel drug therapies also contribute to this growth, increasing demand for biomarkers that facilitate drug discovery and development efforts.

Primary insights from study interviews:

Analysis indicates 44% engagement from tier 1 companies, with North America comprising 40% of the study interviews. Key player profiles include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, and other major market influencers. Focus areas include company strategies, partnerships, and recent market developments.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Biomarkers in Drug Discovery & Development

Growing Importance of Companion Diagnostics

Rising Prevalence of Cancer

Development of Biomarkers for Rare Diseases

Increasing Funds and Grants for Biomarker Research

Advancement in Omics Technologies

Restraints

High Capital Investments and Extensive Timelines for Biomarker Development

Disease Complexity and Heterogeneity

Opportunities

Growing Preference for Personalized Medicine and Precision Oncology

Enhanced Collaboration Among Healthcare Providers and Key Industry Players

High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

Challenges

Issues Associated with Quantification & Validation of Biomarkers

Complexities Associated with Data Set Integration

Technical Issues Related to Sample Collection and Storage

