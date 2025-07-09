Collaborative Robot Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 with Universal Robots, FANUC, ABB, Techman Robot, Aubo, Robotics Technology Co, and Kuka Leading

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload, Component, Application, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global collaborative robot market is set to expand from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 3.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 18.9%
These robots, known for enhancing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and improving workplace safety, are becoming increasingly popular across industries due to their flexibility and ease of integration. They provide a quick return on investment and can be easily adapted for various tasks, making them invaluable for dynamic production settings. This versatility is a key factor in their growing market presence.
Key Players In The Collaborative Robot Market Include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Abb (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc. (Taiwan), Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd (China), Kuka Ag (Germany), Among Others.
Hardware Components to Dominate 2030 Market
Hardware components, such as sensors, actuators, controllers, and robotic arms, are fundamental to collaborative robots (cobots). Rising demand for robust and sophisticated robotic systems is driving investment in high-performance hardware. Innovations in lightweight materials and miniaturization further emphasize the importance of hardware, ensuring these components are pivotal to effective human-robot collaboration.
Handling Applications Lead Market Growth
The handling application segment is expanding due to high demands for material handling, picking, placing, packing, and palletizing. Cobots excel in these areas due to their precision, repeatability, and capability to safely collaborate with humans. Industries such as logistics, electronics, and automotive adopt cobots for enhanced workflow efficiency, driven by their flexibility and seamless integration.
China Leads Asia Pacific Market by 2030
China is a key player in the Asia Pacific collaborative robot market, bolstered by its industrial automation push and robust manufacturing base. The electronics, automotive, and consumer goods sectors drive demand for flexible automation solutions. Cobots find a favorable environment due to ease of deployment and cost efficiency, supported by initiatives like Made in China 2025 which propel smart factory development.
Report Highlights
- Study coverage categorizes the market by payload, component, application, industry, and region. It details drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities through 2030.
- Key Benefits: Insights on revenue approximations, competitive landscape, market drivers, and strategies help stakeholders refine business strategies.
- Focus Areas: Analysis of drivers like ROI benefits, industry demands, and cobot programming ease; restraints in low-payload robot preferences; opportunities in robotic-arm pairing with mobile platforms, and challenges such as payload limitations and adapting to new standards.
- Product Development: Detailed insights into new technologies, R&D activities, and the latest products.
- Market Diversification: Information on new products, services, and investments in untapped regions.
- Competitive Assessment: Market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leaders like Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), FANUC CORPORATION (Japan), among others.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|347
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.42 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Higher Return on Investment Than Traditional Industrial Robotic Systems
- Increased Demand in E-Commerce and Logistics Sectors
- Significant Benefits for Businesses of All Sizes
- Easy Programming of Cobots
Challenges
- Inherent Payload and Speed Limitations
- Difficulties in Adapting to New Standards and Cybersecurity Challenges Related to Connected Robots
Opportunities
- Increasing Focus of Automation Experts on Pairing Robotic Arms with Mobile Platforms
- Growing Number of Subscriptions for Robotics-as-a-Service Model
- Rising Demand for Automation in Healthcare Industry
Case Studies
- Seat Components - Streamlining Gearbox Manufacturing with Collaborative Robots
- Finnish Manufacturer Overcoming Welding Capacity Challenges with ABB Gofa Cobots
- Action Plastics - Transforming Production with Ob7 Collaborative Robots
- ABB Gofa Cobot Boosts Production Capacity for Metec
- Napco Brands - Revolutionizing Coffee Bean Packaging with Collaborative Robots
Company Profiles
- Universal Robots A/S
- Fanuc Corporation
- ABB
- Techman Robot Inc.
- Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Kuka AG
- Doosan Robotics Inc.
- Denso Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- Rethink Robotics
- Siasun Robot & Automation Co. Ltd.
- Franka Robotics GmbH
- Comau S.P.A.
- F&P Robotics AG
- Staubli International AG
- Bosch Rexroth AG
- Productive Robotics LLC
- Neura Robotics GmbH
- Elephantrobotics
- Elite Robots
- Niryo
- Hanwha Corporation
- Omron Adept Technology, Inc.
- Mip Robotics
- Kawasaki Robotics
- Dobot
- Jaka Robotics
- Huiling-Tech Robotic Co. Ltd.
