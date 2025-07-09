Collaborative Robot Market Analysis Report 2025-2030 with Universal Robots, FANUC, ABB, Techman Robot, Aubo, Robotics Technology Co, and Kuka Leading

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot Market by Payload, Component, Application, Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global collaborative robot market is set to expand from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 3.38 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 18.9%

These robots, known for enhancing operational efficiency, reducing labor costs, and improving workplace safety, are becoming increasingly popular across industries due to their flexibility and ease of integration. They provide a quick return on investment and can be easily adapted for various tasks, making them invaluable for dynamic production settings. This versatility is a key factor in their growing market presence.

Key Players In The Collaborative Robot Market Include Universal Robots A/S (Denmark), Fanuc Corporation (Japan), Abb (Switzerland), Techman Robot Inc. (Taiwan), Aubo (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co., Ltd (China), Kuka Ag (Germany), Among Others.

Hardware Components to Dominate 2030 Market

Hardware components, such as sensors, actuators, controllers, and robotic arms, are fundamental to collaborative robots (cobots). Rising demand for robust and sophisticated robotic systems is driving investment in high-performance hardware. Innovations in lightweight materials and miniaturization further emphasize the importance of hardware, ensuring these components are pivotal to effective human-robot collaboration.

Handling Applications Lead Market Growth

The handling application segment is expanding due to high demands for material handling, picking, placing, packing, and palletizing. Cobots excel in these areas due to their precision, repeatability, and capability to safely collaborate with humans. Industries such as logistics, electronics, and automotive adopt cobots for enhanced workflow efficiency, driven by their flexibility and seamless integration.

China Leads Asia Pacific Market by 2030

China is a key player in the Asia Pacific collaborative robot market, bolstered by its industrial automation push and robust manufacturing base. The electronics, automotive, and consumer goods sectors drive demand for flexible automation solutions. Cobots find a favorable environment due to ease of deployment and cost efficiency, supported by initiatives like Made in China 2025 which propel smart factory development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 347 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.9% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Higher Return on Investment Than Traditional Industrial Robotic Systems

Increased Demand in E-Commerce and Logistics Sectors

Significant Benefits for Businesses of All Sizes

Easy Programming of Cobots

Challenges

Inherent Payload and Speed Limitations

Difficulties in Adapting to New Standards and Cybersecurity Challenges Related to Connected Robots

Opportunities

Increasing Focus of Automation Experts on Pairing Robotic Arms with Mobile Platforms

Growing Number of Subscriptions for Robotics-as-a-Service Model

Rising Demand for Automation in Healthcare Industry

Case Studies

Seat Components - Streamlining Gearbox Manufacturing with Collaborative Robots

Finnish Manufacturer Overcoming Welding Capacity Challenges with ABB Gofa Cobots

Action Plastics - Transforming Production with Ob7 Collaborative Robots

ABB Gofa Cobot Boosts Production Capacity for Metec

Napco Brands - Revolutionizing Coffee Bean Packaging with Collaborative Robots

