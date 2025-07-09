XerpaAI Secures $6 Million Seed Funding to Power the Future of AI-Driven Growth





SILICON VALLEY, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XerpaAI, a next-generation AI growth platform designed to accelerate the expansion of disruptive businesses, today announced the successful close of its $6 million seed funding round, led by UFLY Capital. The investment will support product innovation, international expansion, and strategic hiring as the company scales operations across Silicon Valley, Tokyo, and Singapore.

Inspired by the role of Sherpa guides who assist climbers to summit Mount Everest, XerpaAI positions itself as a strategic “growth Sherpa” for companies navigating the competitive landscapes of blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies. By harnessing the power of AI and social ecosystems, the platform helps clients drive user acquisition, amplify brand reach, and optimize distribution—at scale.

“We founded XerpaAI to solve a critical problem we faced as entrepreneurs: growth was costly, inefficient, and unsustainable,” said Sean Son, Co-founder and CEO of XerpaAI. “With AI and social graph-based strategies, we’ve reimagined the entire growth lifecycle into a scalable, intelligent engine.”

A New Era: AI Growth Agent (AGA)

XerpaAI introduces the concept of the AI Growth Agent (AGA)—a productized, data-driven system that replaces traditional marketing silos with end-to-end growth intelligence. The platform enables businesses to:

Instantly generate compelling content using large-scale AI models.

Distribute that content through a curated network of tens of thousands of KOLs, KOCs, and community leaders.

Collect real-time market feedback and data to refine campaigns and inform product decisions.



Unlike traditional marketing, which often focuses on brand visibility, XerpaAI's AGAs are outcome-focused—measuring success through user acquisition, retention, and direct business results.

Market Opportunity and Competitive Edge

With global tech companies spending an estimated $600 billion to $1 trillion annually on growth—largely on content creation and distribution—XerpaAI addresses a massive, underserved market. The company draws inspiration from AppLovin, which helped catalyze mobile app adoption in the 2010s. XerpaAI aims to serve a similar role for the AI era.

“AppLovin was the Sherpa for the mobile internet wave. XerpaAI will be the Sherpa for the AI-native generation,” Son added.

A Strategic Investment and Ecosystem Alignment

UFLY Capital, a leading investment and incubation firm, led the funding round. The partnership reflects deep alignment: Son is also a key LP in the fund, reinforcing mutual confidence in XerpaAI’s long-term vision. The capital will be used to deepen product capabilities and expand global operations.

Currently, 80% of XerpaAI’s clients come from the blockchain space, with the remainder in the AI sector. The company’s solution is especially effective for categories requiring market education, where peer-to-peer trust and social amplification are more impactful than conventional advertising.

XerpaAI maintains a close operational relationship with UXLINK, a leading decentralized social infrastructure platform. Though independent, the companies collaborate deeply across ecosystems, providing mutual value to shared clients and contributing to Web3 growth initiatives.

Building for Scale

The company currently operates with a lean, high-impact team spread across Tokyo, Singapore, and Silicon Valley, leveraging its own AI technology to maximize efficiency. Future hiring will focus on sales, compliance, and finance as the platform scales.

Looking ahead, XerpaAI expects to reach profitability in the near term, with plans for a potential private financing round in 2026. A public listing may also be considered as part of the company’s long-term roadmap.

About XerpaAI



XerpaAI is an AI-powered growth platform designed to help innovative businesses scale efficiently. By combining AI-generated content, data-driven distribution, and deep social network integration, XerpaAI transforms how companies acquire users, influence markets, and drive results.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information, visit www.xerpaai.com

Media Contact Information:

PR Contact:

