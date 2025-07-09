Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Industry Research Report 2025-2035 | Distributed Energy Resources Proliferation Driving VPP Ecosystem Expansion

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market is projected to significantly increase in value, surpassing US$2.67 billion by 2025, with robust growth anticipated through to 2035. Key players are poised to capitalize on this growth, and identify their capabilities and prospects with our comprehensive report. This market study will enable firms to uncover new revenue streams and explore industry dynamics, especially for those aiming to expand into new regions or industries.

Proliferation of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) is underpinning the VPP ecosystem, driven by the global push towards decarbonization and energy decentralization. The increase in distributed energy resources, such as solar photovoltaic systems and energy storage solutions, aligns with a fragmented landscape of energy assets poised for orchestration, particularly facilitated by VPPs. Notable examples include Tesla's Powerwall and Powerpack systems in Australia's VPP project, and Sonnen's residential battery systems in Germany.

Regulatory and Market Structure Challenges continue to impede global VPP expansion. Existing regulations, designed for centralized generation, often lack provisions for small-scale energy aggregators. Regions like Southeast Asia and parts of Latin America face regulatory barriers that stifle innovation. In more developed markets, such as the U.S., regulatory pushbacks like the FERC Order 2222 highlight ongoing challenges. Additionally, utilities in less competitive markets often see VPPs as threats rather than allies, inhibiting grid access and data sharing, which limits VPPs' potential in ancillary services and energy balancing.

Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs on the Global VPP Market poses a significant challenge due to reliance on imported technologies like advanced inverters and battery management systems. New U.S. tariffs could increase project costs by up to 15% between 2025-2027 due to rising CAPEX, project delays, and supply chain pressures spurred by retaliatory tariffs from other regions.

This report answers key questions about future developments in the VPP market, detailing revenue forecasting to 2035 and uncovering lucrative opportunities for investors. It segments the market by deployment mode, component, technology, end-user, and source and covers regional forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

Leading companies profiled include ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Enel X, and Tesla, Inc., among others. The report provides a detailed analysis of their operations within the VPP market, enabling insights into commercial prospects and market dynamics.

Key Topics

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by Deployment Mode

5 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by Component

6 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by Technology

7 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by End-User

8 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by Source

9 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis by Region

10 North America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis

11 Europe Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis

14 Latin America Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Analysis

15 Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Enel X

Engie SA

General Electric Company

LO3 Energy Inc.

Next Kraftwerke

Power Energy Management

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Spirae Inc.

Sunverge Energy Inc.

Swell Energy Inc.

Sympower

Tesla, Inc.

AISPEX

AutoGrid

Cowaramup

Dieenergiekoppler

EDF

ENERCON

Agregio Solutions

EIPGRID

Intertrust

Electrofleet

EnergyHub

ev.energy

Flexitricity

FranklinWH Energy Storage

Gardner Group

GE Vernova

German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH (GIZ)

Google LLC

Gopalan Enterprises

Huawei

Leap

Niko Energy

Nokia

Norfolk

Essex

NRG Energy

Picus Capital

Renew Home

RMI

RWE

Siemens

Solar Landscape

SolarEdge Technologies

Solis

Solnet Group

Sunverge

Tesla

Torus

UK Power Networks (UKPN)

Volta Energy Solutions Canada Inc

Association for Demand Response & Smart Grid (ADS)

Canada,Aos Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)

Dresden University of Technology

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)

Energy Storage Association (ESA)

European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE)

Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Power & Energy Society

International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE)

International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC)

National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC)

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

Smart Cities Council

Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA)

Smart Grid Interoperability Panel (SGIP)

The Brazilian Electricity Regulatory Agency (ANEEL)

The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)

The Government of Canada

The Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

The US Department of Energy (DOE)

World Energy Council (WEC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh415f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.