Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035 | Gene Therapy Boom Fuels Demand, Regulatory Hurdles Challenge Growth in Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is poised for substantial growth, with market revenues anticipated to surpass USD 6.0 billion by 2025, continuing its trajectory through 2035. This comprehensive market analysis offers invaluable insights into organizations with the greatest potential, detailing their capabilities and commercial projections to help stakeholders remain competitive.
Rising Demand for Viral Vector Manufacturing Driving Growth
Viral vectors are at the forefront of gene therapy R&D and production, especially in treating rare diseases. By enabling targeted gene delivery, they address the core causes of genetic disorders. As these therapies gain acceptance, demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA is surging, catalyzing growth in the manufacturing sector. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in infrastructure to cater to this demand, underscoring a strong industry commitment to expand capabilities for the increasing pipeline of gene therapy products.
Regulatory Challenges Affecting Market Dynamics
Tight regulatory scrutiny presents significant obstacles for the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing industry. Agencies such as the FDA and EMA enforce rigorous standards, ensuring safety and quality, yet these add layers of complexity and cost for manufacturers. Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines is particularly challenging, increasing costs by 30-50% and causing potential delays. Regulatory approval processes require comprehensive clinical evidence, extending timelines for product development and commercialization.
Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs
The imposition of U.S. trade tariffs on imported raw materials and bioprocessing equipment has raised production costs for manufacturers of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Many U.S.-based biotech firms are heavily reliant on global supply chains, and tariffs exert financial strain by reducing profitability or increasing development expenses. These tariffs have broader implications for the global supply chain, prompting companies to explore new markets and diversify manufacturing operations, particularly in regions like Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, to mitigate risks associated with U.S.-based production.
To navigate these uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities, biomanufacturers are re-evaluating procurement and localization strategies. By investing in domestic alternatives and forming strategic alliances, companies aim to secure critical materials, promoting supply chain resilience despite the financial and logistical demands of these adjustments.
Comprehensive Market Report
The Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market report, spanning 483 pages, includes 213 tables and 278 charts/graphs, providing an extensive analysis of industry trends, growth rates, and market shares. The report forecasts revenue projections to 2035, delivering valuable insights into global, regional, and national sales and growth. It identifies lucrative investment areas and industry dynamics, presenting a thorough business outlook for established firms and market entrants alike.
Market segments covered in the report include types like Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, applications such as Gene Therapy and Vaccine Development, and indications including Cancer and Infectious Diseases. The analysis extends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA, with country-specific forecasts for leading economies. The report profiles key industry players and evaluates projects essential to understanding the evolving market landscape.
Seize the opportunity to stay informed and ahead in the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market. This report is an essential resource for business intelligence, offering unique insights not found elsewhere.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
- Objectives of the Study
- Introduction to Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
- What This Report Delivers
- Why You Should Read This Report
- Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report
- Who is This Report for?
- Methodology
- Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- Associated Reports
- About the Publisher
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Market Dynamics
- Impact Analysis
- U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?
- Regulatory Framework
- Emerging Markets and Megatrends
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PEST Analysis
4 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Type
- Key Findings
- Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type
5 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Product and Service
- Key Findings
- Product and Service Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product and Service
6 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Workflow
- Key Findings
- Workflow Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Workflow
7 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Application
- Key Findings
- Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application
8 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Indication
- Key Findings
- Indication Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication
9 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by End-user
- Key Findings
- End-user Segment: Market Attractiveness Index
- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-user
10 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Region
Company Profiles
- 3PBIOVIAN
- Addgene
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories Inc.
- Aldevron
- Altogen Biosystems
- Amicus Therapeutics
- ATUM
- Batavia Biosciences B.V.
- BioNTech SE
- bluebird bio Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Catalent Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories
- Creative Biogene
- Cytiva
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genezen
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Novartis
- Recipharm AB
- RegenxBio Inc
- SK pharmteco
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- uniQure N.V.
- VGXI, Inc.
- Virovek
- VIVEbiotech
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- Wuxi AppTec
- 2seventy bio
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- 3T Biosciences
- 4basebio PLC
- AAVantgarde
- AaviGen
- ABL Europe SAS
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- AcuraBio
- Adaptimmune LLC
- ADLIN Science
- Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC)
- Afrigen Biologics
- AGC Biologics
- Alpha Teknova Inc.
- Altaris LLC.
- Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.
- Anthos Therapeutics Inc.
- AskBio
- AstraZeneca
- Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services
- Autobahn Labs
- Autolus Limited
- Axovia Therapeutics
- Ayrmid Pharma
- Bavarian Nordic
- Bayer
- Belief BioMed
- Bharat Biotech
- Biogen
- Biogeneric Pharma
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
- Bionova Scientific
- Biotheus
- Biovac Institute
- BioVex, Inc.
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Cellevate
- CellTrans Inc.
- Celularity Inc.
- Circle Pharma
- Dendreon Corp.
- DNA Script
- Dong-A ST Pharmaceutical
- Dr. Reddy,Aos Laboratories
- DualityBio
- Duke University School of Medicine
- Eleva
- Enzyvant Therapeutics GmbH
- Ethris
- Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.
- EVA Pharma
- Exela Pharma Sciences
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fibrocell Technologies
- Fuse Vectors
- Galapagos NV
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Gamma Biosciences
- Gene Therapy Research Institution Co. Ltd. (GTRI)
- Genentech
- Gilead
- GSK
- Halix B.V.
- Humacyte Global, Inc.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
- Janssen Biotech, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Kite Pharma, Inc.
- Krystal Biotech, Inc.
- Matica Biotechnology Inc.
- Mesoblast, Inc.
- Mirus Bio
- Moderna
- Navega Therapeutics
- NecstGen
- Nerio Therapeutics
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.
- Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Novo Holdings A/S
- Orchard Therapeutics (Europe) Limited
- Pacira BioSciences Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Pluristyx Inc.
- PrexPharma
- ProBio Inc.
- PTC Therapeutics
- Quantoom Biosciences
- Roche Group
- Sanofi
- Sarapeta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sartorius
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takara Bio
- Takeda China
- Vericel Corp.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
- ViroCell
- Vivet Therapeutics
- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.
- WuXi AppTec
- Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)
- Africa CDC
- African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA)
- American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
- Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC)
- California Institute for Regenerative Medicine,Aos (CIRM)
- Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
- Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE)
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
- Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
- Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR), Christian Medical College (CMC)
- Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA)
- China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)
- Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT)
- Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
- Department of Biotechnology (DBT)
- Egypt,Aos Government
- Egypt,Aos Vaccine Biotechnology City (VBC)
- European Medicines Agency (EMA)
- European Union (EU)
- FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF)
- French government
- Gates Institute
- Gavi, the African Union (AU)
- Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)
- Harvard
- Horizon Europe
- IAVI
- INADcure Foundation
- Innovate UK
- Institut Imagine
- Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI)
- Istituto Superiore di Sanit?? (ISS)
- Japan,Aos Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
- Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK
- MEVAC
- Mexican Government
- Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
- National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)
- National Research Council of Canada
- National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
- New South Wales (NSW) Government
- Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT)
- Ragon Institute of Mass General
- Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC)
- Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM)
- Royal Perth Hospital
- San Raffaele Scientific Institute
- Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)
- Seattle Children,Aos Research Institute
- South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)
- South Korea,Aos Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)
- Tecnol??gico de Monterrey
- U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- UK Biobank
- UMass Chan Medical School
- University College London (UCL)
- University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- University of Manitoba
- Uruguay,Aos Institut Pasteur de Montevideo
- Vaccine Biotechnology City (VBC)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73ulhy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.