Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035 | Gene Therapy Boom Fuels Demand, Regulatory Hurdles Challenge Growth in Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market is poised for substantial growth, with market revenues anticipated to surpass USD 6.0 billion by 2025, continuing its trajectory through 2035. This comprehensive market analysis offers invaluable insights into organizations with the greatest potential, detailing their capabilities and commercial projections to help stakeholders remain competitive.

Rising Demand for Viral Vector Manufacturing Driving Growth

Viral vectors are at the forefront of gene therapy R&D and production, especially in treating rare diseases. By enabling targeted gene delivery, they address the core causes of genetic disorders. As these therapies gain acceptance, demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA is surging, catalyzing growth in the manufacturing sector. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in infrastructure to cater to this demand, underscoring a strong industry commitment to expand capabilities for the increasing pipeline of gene therapy products.

Regulatory Challenges Affecting Market Dynamics

Tight regulatory scrutiny presents significant obstacles for the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing industry. Agencies such as the FDA and EMA enforce rigorous standards, ensuring safety and quality, yet these add layers of complexity and cost for manufacturers. Compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines is particularly challenging, increasing costs by 30-50% and causing potential delays. Regulatory approval processes require comprehensive clinical evidence, extending timelines for product development and commercialization.

Impact of U.S. Trade Tariffs

The imposition of U.S. trade tariffs on imported raw materials and bioprocessing equipment has raised production costs for manufacturers of viral vectors and plasmid DNA. Many U.S.-based biotech firms are heavily reliant on global supply chains, and tariffs exert financial strain by reducing profitability or increasing development expenses. These tariffs have broader implications for the global supply chain, prompting companies to explore new markets and diversify manufacturing operations, particularly in regions like Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia, to mitigate risks associated with U.S.-based production.

To navigate these uncertainties and capitalize on growth opportunities, biomanufacturers are re-evaluating procurement and localization strategies. By investing in domestic alternatives and forming strategic alliances, companies aim to secure critical materials, promoting supply chain resilience despite the financial and logistical demands of these adjustments.

Comprehensive Market Report

The Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market report, spanning 483 pages, includes 213 tables and 278 charts/graphs, providing an extensive analysis of industry trends, growth rates, and market shares. The report forecasts revenue projections to 2035, delivering valuable insights into global, regional, and national sales and growth. It identifies lucrative investment areas and industry dynamics, presenting a thorough business outlook for established firms and market entrants alike.

Market segments covered in the report include types like Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA, applications such as Gene Therapy and Vaccine Development, and indications including Cancer and Infectious Diseases. The analysis extends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA, with country-specific forecasts for leading economies. The report profiles key industry players and evaluates projects essential to understanding the evolving market landscape.

Seize the opportunity to stay informed and ahead in the Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market. This report is an essential resource for business intelligence, offering unique insights not found elsewhere.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

Objectives of the Study Introduction to Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market What This Report Delivers Why You Should Read This Report Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report Who is This Report for? Methodology Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Associated Reports About the Publisher

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Key Findings

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on Global Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market?

Regulatory Framework

Emerging Markets and Megatrends

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PEST Analysis

4 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Type

Key Findings

Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Type

5 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Product and Service

Key Findings

Product and Service Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product and Service

6 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Workflow

Key Findings

Workflow Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Workflow

7 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Application

Key Findings

Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

8 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Indication

Key Findings

Indication Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Indication

9 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by End-user

Key Findings

End-user Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-user

10 Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Analysis by Region

Company Profiles

3PBIOVIAN

Addgene

Advanced BioScience Laboratories Inc.

Aldevron

Altogen Biosystems

Amicus Therapeutics

ATUM

Batavia Biosciences B.V.

BioNTech SE

bluebird bio Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Biogene

Cytiva

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genezen

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis

Recipharm AB

RegenxBio Inc

SK pharmteco

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

uniQure N.V.

VGXI, Inc.

Virovek

VIVEbiotech

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Wuxi AppTec

2seventy bio

3P Biopharmaceuticals

3T Biosciences

4basebio PLC

AAVantgarde

AaviGen

ABL Europe SAS

Acuitas Therapeutics

AcuraBio

Adaptimmune LLC

ADLIN Science

Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC)

Afrigen Biologics

AGC Biologics

Alpha Teknova Inc.

Altaris LLC.

Andelyn Biosciences, Inc.

Anthos Therapeutics Inc.

AskBio

AstraZeneca

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Autobahn Labs

Autolus Limited

Axovia Therapeutics

Ayrmid Pharma

Bavarian Nordic

Bayer

Belief BioMed

Bharat Biotech

Biogen

Biogeneric Pharma

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Bionova Scientific

Biotheus

Biovac Institute

BioVex, Inc.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cellevate

CellTrans Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Circle Pharma

Dendreon Corp.

DNA Script

Dong-A ST Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy,Aos Laboratories

DualityBio

Duke University School of Medicine

Eleva

Enzyvant Therapeutics GmbH

Ethris

Eureka Therapeutics, Inc.

EVA Pharma

Exela Pharma Sciences

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fibrocell Technologies

Fuse Vectors

Galapagos NV

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Gamma Biosciences

Gene Therapy Research Institution Co. Ltd. (GTRI)

Genentech

Gilead

GSK

Halix B.V.

Humacyte Global, Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Juno Therapeutics, Inc., a Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Matica Biotechnology Inc.

Mesoblast, Inc.

Mirus Bio

Moderna

Navega Therapeutics

NecstGen

Nerio Therapeutics

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novo Holdings A/S

Orchard Therapeutics (Europe) Limited

Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Pluristyx Inc.

PrexPharma

ProBio Inc.

PTC Therapeutics

Quantoom Biosciences

Roche Group

Sanofi

Sarapeta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sartorius

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

Takara Bio

Takeda China

Vericel Corp.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

ViroCell

Vivet Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H)

Africa CDC

African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA)

American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy

Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC)

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine,Aos (CIRM)

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

Centre for Stem Cell Research (CSCR), Christian Medical College (CMC)

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA)

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT)

Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

Department of Biotechnology (DBT)

Egypt,Aos Government

Egypt,Aos Vaccine Biotechnology City (VBC)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Union (EU)

FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF)

French government

Gates Institute

Gavi, the African Union (AU)

Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)

Harvard

Horizon Europe

IAVI

INADcure Foundation

Innovate UK

Institut Imagine

Institute for Protein Innovation (IPI)

Istituto Superiore di Sanit?? (ISS)

Japan,Aos Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK

MEVAC

Mexican Government

Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM)

National Research Council of Canada

National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)

New South Wales (NSW) Government

Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT)

Ragon Institute of Mass General

Regionalized Vaccine Manufacturing Collaborative (RVMC)

Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM)

Royal Perth Hospital

San Raffaele Scientific Institute

Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

Seattle Children,Aos Research Institute

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC)

South Korea,Aos Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS)

Tecnol??gico de Monterrey

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

UK Biobank

UMass Chan Medical School

University College London (UCL)

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

University of Manitoba

Uruguay,Aos Institut Pasteur de Montevideo

Vaccine Biotechnology City (VBC)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73ulhy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.