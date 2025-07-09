Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035 | Renewable Energy Integration Drives Growth as Battery Projects Surge

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market is on a robust growth trajectory, with anticipated revenues surpassing US$29.04 billion by 2025, and a continued upward trend forecasted through 2035. Leveraging the strategic insights from our extensive report, stakeholders can understand market dynamics, and recognize opportunities and challenges crucial for maximizing investment returns in the ESS domain.
Renewable Energy Integration is a significant driver of the ESS market. As more solar and wind projects come online, the inherent variability of these sources necessitates efficient energy storage solutions. For instance, the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California and projects by leaders like Fluence demonstrate how energy storage stabilizes power grids, ensuring uninterrupted energy delivery and enhancing the viability of renewable energy.
Challenges and Capital Costs remain a concern. Although costs for technologies such as lithium-ion batteries have decreased, high initial investments and uncertain revenue models pose barriers. Markets in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia face particular difficulties due to underdeveloped financial systems and pricing mechanisms.
U.S. trade tariffs on components could further complicate the global ESS landscape. Imposed tariffs on imported Chinese batteries have heightened project costs, leading to strategic re-evaluation among market players. The market may experience varying recovery trajectories, including V-shaped, U-shaped, or even L-shaped patterns, based on how stakeholders address these new challenges.
In the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035, industry leaders can find extensive quantitative forecasts and qualitative analyses that illuminate the commercial prospects for investment across segments like installation type, ownership model, application, and technology. Front-of-the-Meter and Behind-the-Meter installations, alongside utility and third-party ownership models, are dissected to provide nuanced insights.
The report not only projects global and regional revenue trends but also delves into 25 leading national markets, including the U.S., China, Germany, and more. Company profiles feature key players such as Amber Kinetics, BYD Co. Ltd, Fluence Energy, LG Chemicals Inc, and Tesla Energy Operations, Inc., offering a comprehensive view of their market position and future prospects.
Why Invest in This Report?
- Understand regional and global ESS market dynamics and revenue forecasts until 2035.
- Identify lucrative investment areas and tracks of market growth.
- Leverage detailed company profiles to enhance competitive strategy.
- Gain exclusive access to 129 tables and 214 charts/graphs, elucidating current market conditions and future expectations.
Ensure your strategic decisions are backed by robust data with this exclusive report. Stay informed on market advancements, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities within the ESS domain.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Installation Type
5 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Ownership Model
6 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Application
7 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by End-User
8 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Technology
9 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Region
Companies Featured
- Amber Kinetics
- BYD Co. Ltd
- CalMac Ferries Ltd
- Engie SA
- Evapco, Inc.
- Fluence Energy
- Kokam Co., Ltd.
- LG Chemicals Inc
- NEC Corporation
- Saft Groupe SAS
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd
- Schneider Electric SE
- Tesla Energy Operations, Inc
- Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation
- W?rtsil? Corporation
- ABB Ltd
- Abu Dhabi National Energy Company
- Adani Group
- AES Energy Storage
- Aquion Energy
- BYD Co. Ltd
- CATL
- Ecopulse
- EDF Renewables
- Emera Technologies Limited
- Energy Toolbase
- Eren
- Faradion
- Fluence Energy
- Fotowatio Renewable Ventures
- General Electric Company
- General Motors
- Highview Power
- Hitachi Ltd
- Hubei Electric Power Company
- Juline-Titans Energy Technology Group
- LG Chem
- Maxwell Technologies Inc.
- Natron Energy
- Neoen
- NOVONIX
- NV Energy
- Orion energy System Inc.
- Panasonic holdings
- Primus Power
- redT Energy
- Reliance Industries
- RWE
- Saft group
- Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Energy AG
- Solar MD
- SolarEdge Technologies
- Stem
- Stolthaven Terminals
- Sunlight Group Energy
- Tesla Energy
- UniEnergy Technologies
- ViZn Energy Systems
- XL Batteries
- Australian Energy Storage Alliance (AESA)
- Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE)
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)
- Belgian Energy Research Alliance (BERA)
- Centre for Applied Energy Research (ZAE), Germany
- China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)
- Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
- Gulf Cooperation Council
- IEA - International Energy Agency
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
- Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA)
- National Research Council Canada (NRC-CNRC)
- Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID)
- Research Institute in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN), Morocco
- World Economic Forum (WEF)
