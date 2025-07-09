Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035 | Renewable Energy Integration Drives Growth as Battery Projects Surge

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market is on a robust growth trajectory, with anticipated revenues surpassing US$29.04 billion by 2025, and a continued upward trend forecasted through 2035. Leveraging the strategic insights from our extensive report, stakeholders can understand market dynamics, and recognize opportunities and challenges crucial for maximizing investment returns in the ESS domain.

Renewable Energy Integration is a significant driver of the ESS market. As more solar and wind projects come online, the inherent variability of these sources necessitates efficient energy storage solutions. For instance, the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California and projects by leaders like Fluence demonstrate how energy storage stabilizes power grids, ensuring uninterrupted energy delivery and enhancing the viability of renewable energy.

Challenges and Capital Costs remain a concern. Although costs for technologies such as lithium-ion batteries have decreased, high initial investments and uncertain revenue models pose barriers. Markets in regions like Sub-Saharan Africa and Southeast Asia face particular difficulties due to underdeveloped financial systems and pricing mechanisms.

U.S. trade tariffs on components could further complicate the global ESS landscape. Imposed tariffs on imported Chinese batteries have heightened project costs, leading to strategic re-evaluation among market players. The market may experience varying recovery trajectories, including V-shaped, U-shaped, or even L-shaped patterns, based on how stakeholders address these new challenges.

In the Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Report 2025-2035, industry leaders can find extensive quantitative forecasts and qualitative analyses that illuminate the commercial prospects for investment across segments like installation type, ownership model, application, and technology. Front-of-the-Meter and Behind-the-Meter installations, alongside utility and third-party ownership models, are dissected to provide nuanced insights.

The report not only projects global and regional revenue trends but also delves into 25 leading national markets, including the U.S., China, Germany, and more. Company profiles feature key players such as Amber Kinetics, BYD Co. Ltd, Fluence Energy, LG Chemicals Inc, and Tesla Energy Operations, Inc., offering a comprehensive view of their market position and future prospects.

Why Invest in This Report?

Understand regional and global ESS market dynamics and revenue forecasts until 2035.

Identify lucrative investment areas and tracks of market growth.

Leverage detailed company profiles to enhance competitive strategy.

Gain exclusive access to 129 tables and 214 charts/graphs, elucidating current market conditions and future expectations.

Ensure your strategic decisions are backed by robust data with this exclusive report. Stay informed on market advancements, competitive landscapes, and emerging opportunities within the ESS domain.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Installation Type

5 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Ownership Model

6 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Application

7 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by End-User

8 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Technology

9 Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Region

Companies Featured

Amber Kinetics

BYD Co. Ltd

CalMac Ferries Ltd

Engie SA

Evapco, Inc.

Fluence Energy

Kokam Co., Ltd.

LG Chemicals Inc

NEC Corporation

Saft Groupe SAS

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Tesla Energy Operations, Inc

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

W?rtsil? Corporation

ABB Ltd

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company

Adani Group

AES Energy Storage

Aquion Energy

BYD Co. Ltd

CATL

Ecopulse

EDF Renewables

Emera Technologies Limited

Energy Toolbase

Eren

Faradion

Fluence Energy

Fotowatio Renewable Ventures

General Electric Company

General Motors

Highview Power

Hitachi Ltd

Hubei Electric Power Company

Juline-Titans Energy Technology Group

LG Chem

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Natron Energy

Neoen

NOVONIX

NV Energy

Orion energy System Inc.

Panasonic holdings

Primus Power

redT Energy

Reliance Industries

RWE

Saft group

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Siemens Energy AG

Solar MD

SolarEdge Technologies

Stem

Stolthaven Terminals

Sunlight Group Energy

Tesla Energy

UniEnergy Technologies

ViZn Energy Systems

XL Batteries

Australian Energy Storage Alliance (AESA)

Alliance for Rural Electrification (ARE)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Belgian Energy Research Alliance (BERA)

Centre for Applied Energy Research (ZAE), Germany

China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA)

Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Gulf Cooperation Council

IEA - International Energy Agency

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)

Korea Battery Industry Association (KBIA)

National Research Council Canada (NRC-CNRC)

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID)

Research Institute in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN), Morocco

World Economic Forum (WEF)

