Counter-UAV (C-UAV) Market Report 2025-2035 | Rising Security Threats from Malicious Drones Bolster Demand

The global Counter-UAV (C-UAV) market is projected to surpass $2.45 billion by 2025, with significant growth expected through 2035. As the market evolves, it is crucial for firms to understand the dynamics at play and identify emerging opportunities for revenue generation and strategic positioning in this rapidly developing field.
Rising Security Threats from Malicious Drones
Unauthorized drones increasingly pose security threats, highlighting their illicit use for activities such as surveillance, smuggling, and civilian disruption. The 2018 Gatwick Airport incident exemplified the disruptive potential of rogue drones, prompting both military and civilian sectors to invest in robust C-UAV solutions to protect crucial facilities and public events. The widespread availability of low-cost commercial drones and their adoption by criminal networks has exacerbated these threats, boosting demand for countermeasures across Europe, North America, and the Middle East.
Regulatory Challenges and Legal Constraints
Despite market growth, regulatory ambiguity presents a significant hurdle. Many countries lack harmonized frameworks governing C-UAV deployment, particularly in civilian airspaces. Challenges arise from the use of technologies such as RF jamming and GPS spoofing, which interfere with legitimate signals. In the U.S., only specific federal agencies can deploy kinetic countermeasures, restricting critical infrastructure owners, while European laws impose stringent compliance mandates. These regulatory issues slow market penetration and investment.
Comprehensive Market Insights
The 404-page report offers an in-depth analysis with 121 tables and 202 charts, targeting lucrative areas in the C-UAV domain. It provides global and regional revenue forecasts to 2035 and examines trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Detailed evaluations of leading companies such as AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., BAE Systems Plc, and Lockheed Martin Corporation are included, offering insights into their projects and competitive standing.
Key Insights Gained
- Revenue projections up to 2035 for applications, platforms, end-users, and technology at both global and regional levels.
- Analysis of five primary regions and 25 national markets, including prospects for major economies like the U.S., China, and Germany.
- Profiles of 16 major companies shaping the C-UAV market landscape.
