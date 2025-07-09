Automotive Radar Market Report 2025-2032 | Automotive Industry Shifts Focus from Performance to Safety and Convenience Driving Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Radar Market by Range, Vehicle Type, Frequency, EV Type, Mounting, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive radar market is forecasted to grow from USD 5.36 billion in 2025 to USD 22.83 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 23.0%

This report is essential for market leaders and newcomers aiming to understand revenue approximations for the automotive radar market and its subsegments. It aids stakeholders in comprehending the competitive landscape, making strategic decisions, and identifying growth opportunities. Insights into product development, market diversification, and competitive assessments of major industry players are included.

This growth reflects a pivotal shift in the industry from prioritizing vehicle performance and fuel efficiency to focusing on safety and convenience. Radar technology underpins many critical safety systems such as intelligent park assist, cross traffic alert, and autonomous emergency braking. The introduction of 4D imaging radar systems capable of high-resolution object detection further cements radar's crucial role in advancing autonomous driving technologies.

The 7X-GHz frequency segment to dominate market during the forecast period

The 7X-GHz radar systems, particularly those at 77 GHz and 79 GHz, are poised to lead the market due to their superior resolution and range, essential for ADAS and autonomous driving technologies. These radars are vital for functionalities including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and automatic emergency braking. This surge is supported by government regulations like the EU's Vehicle General Safety Regulations, mandating ADAS features.

Innovative product developments are seen from key players. For instance, Bosch introduced SoC solutions for radar systems at the electronica 2024 trade fair, underscoring 7X-GHz technology's role in future automotive safety. These developments illustrate the critical impact that 7X-GHz radar will have, driving vehicular safety and automation forward.

Medium-range radar to hold significant market share during forecast period

Medium-range radars balance performance and cost, making them suitable for features like adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and lane change assistance. With a range of 30 to 80 meters, they are ideal for both highway and urban driving scenarios. Vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Toyota Camry incorporate these radars, reflecting their widespread application in semi-autonomous and safety features.

Their versatility across different driving conditions and increased incorporation in mid-range and premium vehicles solidifies their market position as automakers continue to prioritize safety and automation.

China to hold largest market share in Asia Pacific during forecast period

China maintains a leading position due to rapid advancements in 4D mmWave radar technology and increased domestic production. Companies like NIO and BYD are at the forefront with innovations such as NIO's Lixiang L60 deploying 4D imaging radar and BYD's God's Eye system for EVs under USD 10,000, enhancing ADAS accessibility and competitiveness in China's EV market.

This growth is supported by Chinese OEMs adopting aggressive strategies like the 5-radar approach for advanced autonomous features. These initiatives will bolster the automotive radar market's trajectory throughout the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 319 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $22.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Demand for ADAS and Technological Advancements to Drive Growth

Increasing Reliance on Doppler Frequency Shift Technology

Advancements in 7X-GHz Radar Technology

Integration with Electric and Connected Vehicles

Challenges

Inability to Distinguish Multiple Targets

Varying Weather Conditions Affecting Radar Performance and Reliability

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Autonomous Vehicles

Unlocking New Business Models and Smart Mobility Solutions with Automotive Radar Technology Models

Growing Adoption of 4D Imaging Radar for Enhanced Safety, Autonomy, and Cost-Effective Sensor Fusion in Next-Gen Vehicles

Case Studies

Continental Implemented 4D Imaging Radar Technology with Sophisticated MIMO Architecture

NXP Developed SAF85xx Family of Radar SOCs to Overcome Limitations of Existing Radar Systems

Robert Bosch Leveraged Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Technology to Overcome Limitations of Traditional Automotive Radar Systems

Vector & Rohde and Schwarz HIL System Collaborated to Offer Solution for Comprehensive Testing Environment

Industry Trends

Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

