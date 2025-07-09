Top Five Trends in Income and Expenditure, 2025 Report - Economic Turbulence Spurs Strategic Consumer Spending Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Income and Expenditure" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers businesses key insights into demand shifts, enabling them to better serve value-conscious consumers and explore untapped markets, ultimately capitalizing on new growth opportunities.

In 2024, the global disposable income per capita experienced a slowdown, growing at a mere 2% in real terms. Experts anticipate an additional deceleration in 2025, given the prevailing geopolitical uncertainties and economic instabilities. Consumers are adopting more strategic spending habits, presenting businesses with unique challenges and opportunities.

Strategy Briefings provide unparalleled insights into global emerging trends. Specifically crafted for strategists and planners, these briefings use extensive information resources to deliver top-line insights across varied markets and consumer segments.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Uncertainty shaping selective spending

Inflation anxiety fuels frugal behaviours

Widening base of the pyramid

The 60+ surge shaping the future of consumption

The rise of the ASEAN consumer

Conclusion

