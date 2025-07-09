Latest XRP News: MAGACOIN FINANCE Raises $10.54M Amid SEC Regulatory Challenges, Offering Secure Investment Alternative

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAGACOIN FINANCE's successful fundraising milestone highlights growing investor trust, underpinned by a robust, fully audited smart contract verified by the renowned blockchain security firm HashEx. This comprehensive audit assures investors of the project's transparency, integrity, and security.





The project has already garnered the participation of over 5,234 verified holders, demonstrating significant community buy-in and organic investor growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE sets itself apart with transparent tokenomics, clearly outlining a fixed total supply of 170 billion tokens with strategic distribution designed to support long-term stability and growth.

Key Highlights of MAGACOIN FINANCE:

Fully audited and transparent smart contract.

Over $10.54 million raised from real, verified investors.

Clear and fair tokenomics with public accountability.

Strategic roadmap featuring staking rewards, community incentives, and upcoming centralized exchange (CEX) listings.

Analysts project up to 75x returns based on current pricing and anticipated post-launch adoption.



About MAGACOIN FINANCE

MAGACOIN FINANCE represents a new generation of cryptocurrency focused on transparency, security, and sustainable growth. With its audited smart contract and clearly defined token distribution, MAGACOIN FINANCE is designed to eliminate barriers typically associated with cryptocurrency investments. The project emphasizes robust investor protections, stable token economics, and a clear roadmap aimed at long-term adoption and market stability.

For full details and participation options please visit: https://magacoinfinance.com

Contact Details

For investor inquiries, media coverage, or partnership opportunities, please contact our dedicated PR team:



PR Specialist:

Rebecca Miles

Email: rebecca@magacoinfinance.com

