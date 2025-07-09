Triskell Software Launches ‘Ready Suite’ to Accelerate Strategic Execution for Enterprises Worldwide

MADRID, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triskell Software, a leading European provider of cloud-based Project Portfolio Management (PPM) solutions, today announced the global launch of the Triskell Ready Suite, a set of preconfigured, business-function-focused solutions designed to help enterprises accelerate strategic execution in today’s fast-moving business environment.





The Ready Suite marks a significant expansion of Triskell’s core platform capabilities, offering organizations rapid deployment options for key areas such as IT governance, new product development, project portfolio management, and strategic portfolio management. The release enables clients to achieve measurable value faster—without lengthy implementations or complex customization processes.

“Enterprises are under pressure to move quickly without compromising strategic alignment,” said Angel Garcia Triskell Software, CEO, as spokesperson. “The Ready Suite gives customers a head start—combining the depth of our PPM platform with industry best practices built-in.”

Triskell’s SaaS-based platform has been widely adopted by PMOs, CIOs, and executive leadership teams in industries including manufacturing, finance, insurance, and the public sector. With full support for Agile, hybrid, and waterfall methodologies, the platform is ideal for organizations navigating complex, cross-functional initiatives.

The launch of the Triskell Ready Suite reflects growing global demand for scalable, flexible solutions that support enterprise transformation. Triskell clients now benefit from a faster onboarding experience while retaining the full configurability and strategic visibility the platform is known for.

This product expansion follows a period of steady global growth for Triskell Software, with strong traction across Europe, North America, and Latin America. The company was recently recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Agile Planning Tools (2025) and the Forrester Strategic Portfolio Management Tools Report, underscoring its leadership in the PPM and agile transformation space.

About Triskell Software

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Madrid, Triskell Software provides a flexible, enterprise-grade platform for managing strategy, project portfolios, resources, and financials—all in one place. Triskell helps organizations improve decision-making and accelerate value delivery by aligning execution with business goals. Learn more at www.triskellsoftware.com .

