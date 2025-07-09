SellerApp Launches Revolutionary Amazon DSP Integration and AI-Powered Automation Suite, Already Driving $15M in Ad Spend Recovery for Enterprise Brands

SPRING, Texas, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellerApp, the eCommerce intelligence platform powering over $50 million in optimized Amazon advertising spend, today announced the immediate availability of its Amazon DSP (Demand-Side Platform) integration and AI-powered Advanced Automation Suite.





The launch addresses a critical market need as enterprise brands lose an average of 30% of their advertising budgets to inefficient campaign management across the rapidly expanding $166 billion retail media landscape.

The new platform capabilities have already demonstrated significant impact during beta testing with Fortune 500 clients, including Philips and other global brands.

Early adopters report recovering up to $15 million in previously wasted ad spend while achieving 40% improvements in ACoS (Advertising Cost of Sale) and 3X increases in click-through rates on high-intent placements.

"Every day, brands are hemorrhaging millions in wasted ad spend because they're trying to manage exponentially complex campaigns with yesterday's tools," said Dilip Vamanan, Co-founder and CEO of SellerApp. "Our DSP integration and AI automation don't just optimize campaigns, they fundamentally transform how enterprise brands compete in the new retail media reality where every dollar counts and every second matters."

Breaking: Industry-First Unified Platform Solves $166 Billion Challenge

The retail media landscape has exploded to $166 billion globally, growing twice as fast as traditional advertising. Yet most brands still rely on fragmented tools and manual processes that can't keep pace with modern complexity.

With nearly one million new sellers joining Amazon in 2024 alone, cost-per-clicks have surged 45% while conversion rates remain flat, creating a profitability crisis for brands without sophisticated automation.

SellerApp's breakthrough combines three industry-first capabilities:

1. Unified DSP + Sponsored Ads Management

Single dashboard controlling both sponsored ads and programmatic display campaigns

Cross-channel attribution reveals true customer journey impact

Automated budget allocation optimizing spend across all ad types in real-time



2. AI Engine Processing 1M+ Decisions Daily

Proprietary algorithms analyzing patterns across 250,000+ live campaigns

Predictive modeling, anticipating competitive moves and seasonal shifts

Machine learning that improves performance with every interaction



3. Enterprise-Grade Reporting and Intelligence

Real-time profitability analysis across entire product portfolios

Competitive intelligence tracking market share movements

Custom reporting supporting multi-brand and international operations



Proven Results: From Beta to Billions in Managed Spend

During the six-month beta period, SellerApp's platform delivered transformative results for enterprise clients:

30% Average Cost Reduction : Across $50M in managed spend, eliminating wasteful targeting

: Across $50M in managed spend, eliminating wasteful targeting 40% ACoS Improvement : Driving profitability for mature and emerging brands alike

: Driving profitability for mature and emerging brands alike 3X CTR Increase : On high-intent placements through AI-powered creative optimization

: On high-intent placements through AI-powered creative optimization $35M Incremental Revenue : Generated through improved targeting and budget efficiency

: Generated through improved targeting and budget efficiency 90% Time Savings: On campaign management through complete automation



“We regularly audit brands spending $50,000 monthly on Amazon ads with virtually no visibility into which keywords are actually driving profitable sales,” says Nithin Mentreddy, Director of Customer Success at SellerApp. “The waste we uncover is consistently shocking, and it’s accelerating every quarter as more sellers flood the platform.”.

Technical Innovation: How SellerApp Cracked the Code

The platform's breakthrough performance stems from seven years of R&D investment and proprietary technology development:

Advanced Machine Learning Architecture

Neural networks trained on billions of advertising interactions

Pattern recognition identifying inefficiencies invisible to human analysis

Continuous learning algorithms that improve with every campaign



Real-Time Data Processing

Sub-second bid adjustments based on competitive movements

Dynamic budget reallocation responding to conversion patterns

Inventory-aware optimizations preventing stockouts and overexposure



Enterprise Integration Ecosystem

Direct API connections to Amazon DSP and Sponsored Ads

Seamless data flow with major ERP and inventory systems

Custom integrations supporting complex organizational requirements



“The marketplace moves too fast now,” explains Brij Purohit, Co-founder of SellerApp. “There are too many variables, too much data, and too much money at risk to rely on manual processes. Brands that haven’t automated their campaign management are literally burning cash while competitors gain market share.”

Immediate Availability with White-Glove Implementation

The platform is available immediately for qualifying enterprise brands, with three implementation options:

Rapid Deployment (2 Weeks)

For brands with straightforward campaign structures

Includes AI audit revealing immediate optimization opportunities

Full automation activated within 14 days



Standard Implementation (4 Weeks)

Comprehensive campaign restructuring and optimization

Custom reporting dashboards and KPI alignment

Team training and best practices workshops



Enterprise Transformation (6-8 Weeks)

Complete retail media strategy overhaul

Multi-marketplace integration (Amazon, Walmart, Target)

Dedicated success team and quarterly business reviews



All new clients receive a complimentary Waste Audit analyzing their current ad spend to identify immediate savings opportunities, typically uncovering 20-40% efficiency gains within the first analysis.

Partner Recognition and Platform Expansion

SellerApp's innovation has earned recognition from industry leaders:

Amazon Advanced Ads Partner status, providing enhanced API access

status, providing enhanced API access Google AI First Accelerator participant, collaborating on next-gen advertising AI

participant, collaborating on next-gen advertising AI 2022 Amazon Partner Awards Finalist for Scaled Technology



The company plans aggressive expansion throughout 2025, including:

Walmart Connect and Target Roundel integrations (Q3 2025)

European marketplace support for Amazon.de, .fr, .it, .es (Q4 2025)

AI-powered creative generation and testing capabilities

Predictive inventory planning aligned with advertising strategy

“We don’t just see what’s happening in your campaigns,” says Sayantan Chatterjee, Product Manager at SellerApp. “We see what’s happening across entire categories, how seasonality affects different product types, and where competitors are increasing their spend. That context makes our optimization decisions fundamentally different from tools that only look at individual account performance.”

About SellerApp

Founded in 2017, SellerApp has grown from a bootstrapped startup to the trusted eCommerce intelligence partner for over 10,000 brands across 50 countries. The company's AI-powered platform manages more than $50 million in annual ad spend, optimizing over 250,000 campaigns daily across Amazon, Walmart, and emerging marketplaces.

Headquartered in Singapore with operations in Austin and Bangalore, SellerApp combines Silicon Valley innovation with deep marketplace expertise to help brands maximize profitability in the age of retail media. The company's vision is to democratize advanced advertising technology, making enterprise-grade capabilities accessible to brands of all sizes.

