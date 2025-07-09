HRCI Launches HRCI CHAT: AI-Powered Assistant to Revolutionize HR Workflows

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, today announced its newest AI-powered resource, HRCI CHAT. Available on a complimentary basis to HRCI account holders, HRCI CHAT is a 24/7 virtual assistant able to transform everyday HR operations into strategic, high-impact work.

According to research from Deloitte, HR professionals spend up to 57 percent of their work week on administrative tasks. HRCI CHAT changes that, empowering HR professionals to regain valuable time and focus on strategic leadership. As such, HRCI CHAT supports a variety of HR workflows and use cases, including:

Talent Acquisition: Create job descriptions, structured interview guides and offer letters.

Create job descriptions, structured interview guides and offer letters. Employee Development: Build growth plans, feedback templates and training communications.

Build growth plans, feedback templates and training communications. Compliance Assistance: Summarize labor laws and draft compliant HR policies and procedures.

Summarize labor laws and draft compliant HR policies and procedures. Strategic Forecasting: Model potential business scenarios to inform workforce planning and decision-making.

Model potential business scenarios to inform workforce planning and decision-making. Data Analysis & Insights: Analyze key workforce metrics around compensation, engagement, turnover and more.

Analyze key workforce metrics around compensation, engagement, turnover and more. Reporting Capabilities: Generate polished, leadership-ready reports with ease.

“In today’s world, time is in short supply for busy HR professionals. Given myriad other factors, from fluctuating hiring demands to a rapidly evolving legislative climate, there’s an increased need for up-to-date resources,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI. “With the introduction of HRCI CHAT, we’re changing how HR works—delivering instant support, smarter solutions and the ability to focus on what matters: people.”

To learn more about the complimentary HRCI CHAT tool, visit https://hrci.org/chat.

About HRCI®

HRCI is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. To learn more about HRCI, visit www.hrci.org.