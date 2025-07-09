BTCS Inc. Further Increases Target Funding to $225 Million for Strategic Ethereum Purchases Using DeFi/TradFi Flywheel

Silver Spring, MD, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”) short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced a funding target increase to $225 million to accelerate the Company’s Ethereum accumulation strategy.

The Company’s vertically integrated operations, including solo staking through validator nodes and block building, are central to this approach. These activities not only generate recurring, crypto-native revenue but also enhance long-term value per share by compounding ETH-denominated returns.

“This is about scaling ETH per share, not just raising capital,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “With a maturing crypto regulatory environment and increased institutional focus on Ethereum, now is the time to double down on our unique model—accumulating ETH through a capital-efficient strategy that avoids unnecessary dilution and strengthens shareholder alignment.”

The Company plans to issue a detailed update on recent Ethereum purchases later this week or next as it continues to execute its DeFi/TradFi flywheel.





About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, constitute “forward-looking statements” within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 including statements regarding plans to raise $225 million. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation market conditions, regulatory issues and requirements, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

