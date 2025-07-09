Tilray Brands to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on July 28, 2025

NEW YORK and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the beverage, cannabis and wellness industries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, after market close on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Tilray will host a live conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss these results at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investors@tilray.com

Pro-TLRY@prosek.com