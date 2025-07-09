Gogo appoints General (Retired) Mike Minihan, formerly Commander, US Air Mobility Command, to board of directors

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors (the “Board”) of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced the appointment of General (Ret.) Mike Minihan as a member of the Board, effective July 2, 2025. His addition expands the Board from eight to nine directors.

“General Minihan’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for Gogo following our acquisition of Satcom Direct and entry into the military and government market,” said Oakleigh Thorne. “His unparalleled experience in global air operations and connectivity strategy such as launching the Air Mobility Command’s ‘25 in 25’ satcom initiative exemplifies his forward-thinking approach to mission-critical connectivity and is vital to satisfying the needs of this important market.”

“The addition of Satcom Direct’s military and government business enabled us to leverage our investments in business aviation across a broader customer base, enhancing returns and diversifying our revenue streams. Now, with General Minihan’s addition to the Board, his leadership and insight in this space will be instrumental as we grow our military and government segment to reach new heights,” continued Thorne.

“Gogo’s commitment to delivering secure, mission-critical connectivity to allied forces aligns with my passion for advancing operational readiness,” said General Minihan. “Throughout my career, I’ve seen firsthand how connectivity can be a decisive factor in mission success.”

General Minihan added, “Gogo’s innovative approach to multi-orbit, multi-band solutions is not only transforming aviation but also redefining what’s possible for defense and government operations. I’m excited to bring my experience to Gogo as we work to support those who continue to serve in the most demanding environments.”

Gen (Ret.) Mike Minihan Biography

General Michael Minihan is a retired four-star general in the United States Air Force. During his 34-year military career, General Minihan commanded at every level, culminating as Commander, Air Mobility Command. He led more than 110,000 Airmen and a fleet of 1,100 aircraft executing global missions. Previously, General Minihan served as Deputy Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, responsible for operations across a region spanning more than 40 nations and encompassing more than half the world’s population and trade. A command pilot with over 3,400 flying hours in airlift and tanker aircraft, he also led squadrons, wings, and a deployed joint task force. General Minihan currently serves on the Board of Directors for Gogo Inc. and as a Senior Advisor to the following private companies: Reliable Robotics Corporation, Beta Technologies Inc., Radia, California Forever, Victory Venture Healthcare, Airspace Data, Elanah.AI, and Coulson Aviation USA. He is also a Senior Principal at Pallas Advisors, a member of the Senior Advisory Group for Paladin Capital Group, and an advisor to the Center for Asia-Pacific Strategy. General Minihan is Chairman of the Candy Bomber Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring America’s youth to pursue paths in STEM, aviation, and humanitarian service.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with access to high-speed satellite networks, delivering consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure, supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

