LunarBet Opens $LUNR Token Presale to Disrupt Crypto iGaming with Real Token Utility

Road Town, Tortola, BVI, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LunarBet has officially opened its $LUNR token presale phase. The team's purpose is to give something new to every iGaming fan across the world. With a clear focus on user engagement and long-term sustainability, LunarBet has a lot of features for Web3 fans. The launch of a revenue-linked and deflationary token is part of a large plan to reach a growing market.

A Token That Powers the Platform in a Transparent Manner

$LUNR is the fuel of this new project. The team describes it as a utility-first token, aiming to give benefits to its holders.

At the center of the LunarBet ecosystem is $LUNR, a utility-first token that goes beyond speculation. Players will be able to use $LUNR across the entire platform. In fact, holders will use the token for placing bets, receiving cashback, earning up to 25% rakeback, and more. Among other benefits, VIP features like exclusive tournaments and zero withdrawal fees deserve a special mention.

Furthermore, the team is embedding a progressive burn mechanism in the $LUNR token. Here is the main idea:

- 50% of all platform revenue will be used to buy and burn $LUNR in the first year. This step should increase the theoretical value of the token.

- In the second year, this percentage will go to 25%

- From then, the project's buyback and burn system will reach a long term sustainable threshold of 10% per year.

The project's presale offers $LUNR at its lowest price before listings on DEXs and CEXs. The move openly aims to appeal to crypto and iGaming early adopters.

From MVP to Full Launch: A Roadmap with Real Milestones

The LunarBet roadmap is currently in the final stage, with the recent presale launch. In fact, $LUNR will soon go live on both DEX and CEX platforms. LunarBet is also pursuing a gaming license early in its development. This is a legal requirement and a way to show how serious the team is about competing in the sector.

Alongside this, a 12-month roadmap outlines steady expansion across product features, token utilities, and platform liquidity. The plan also mentions partnerships with influencers, and more growth-oriented initiatives.

Built for Crypto Players, by Crypto Builders

LunarBet offers an up to 200% welcome bonus on the first crypto deposits. There is also a referral bonus where the player receives up to 10% of their wins for convincing their friends.

Members can stake their tokens for high-return APY and track progress within a special dashboard. There is also the possibility to participate in top community events like the $1M Joker game.

The tokenomics have been carefully built, with a pre-set supply of 1.5 billion $LUNR tokens to be allocated to staking, treasury, team, advisers, liquidity, and ecosystem building. Community ownership and earlier distribution are prioritized heavily, as they align with the brand’s long-term vision: a scalable, decentralized, and user-centric iGaming ecosystem.

About LunarBet

LunarBet is an iGaming initiative developed with the aim to redesign online betting with true token usability. The team is introducing deflationary tokenomics and a Web3-focused infrastructure.

The project’s pre-sale is now available for everyone. The LunaBet team is inviting early adopters to join their mission and help enhance the platform together. Everyone who is interested in the LunarBet ecosystem can look at the project webpage and the social media below.

X (Twitter) | YouTube | Telegram | Discord

