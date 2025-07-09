Kruger Products’ Memphis site announces new converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kruger Products Inc. (“Kruger Products”) announced today that its subsidiary, K.T.G. (USA) Inc. will be investing approximately $35 million in a new converting line for bathroom tissue and paper towels at its site in Memphis, TN. The installation is expected to be completed in Q2/2026 and will create about 20 jobs.

“With the latest technology, this new converting line will allow us to expand our capacity and produce a wide range of high-quality tissue products for our customers and our White Cloud® brand”, said Gordon Goss, SVP & GM, U.S. & Mexico Consumer Business. “This new line is also part of our plan to reinvest and refocus our Memphis site on driving efficiency for our growing U.S. business.”

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is one of North America’s leading manufacturers of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. Kruger Products operates ten FSC® (FSC® C104904) certified plants in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

