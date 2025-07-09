Network Services Top 10 Market Growth Opportunities in 2025 | Generative AI to Quantum-Safe Networks and M&A Momentum

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Network Services 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The network services industry is experiencing significant shifts driven by advancements in Software Defined Networking (SDN), Secure Access Secure Edge (SASE), and managed security services, which are expected to sustain double-digit revenue growth and counterbalance declines in traditional transport services.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in developing new services for network operators, enhancing connectivity offerings, and supporting revenue growth by generating increased traffic. Despite the rise in overall traffic, revenue is declining due to price compression, prompting operators to explore additional service opportunities.



As enterprises advance in their digital transformation journeys, network operators are adapting their services to meet evolving needs. The complexity of managing software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) and SASE solutions is driving operators towards managed services, providing the necessary expertise and resources for enterprises to focus on core operations.

The "as a service" model remains the preferred consumption method for many businesses, leading the industry to offer self-service transaction systems, streamlined sales processes, and integrated automation, security, and AI. These evolving models complement traditional approaches, fostering seamless collaboration between clients and engagement teams on unified platforms.



Top Growth Opportunities for 2025

Growth Opportunity 1: Generative AI and AI Create Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2: SD-WAN Continues to Record Double Digit Growth

Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Dedicated Internet Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Wavelength Services Drive the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 5: NaaS Continues to Evolve

Growth Opportunity 6: Managed Services Simplify Network Complexity

Growth Opportunity 7: Complement SD-WAN in a Multi-cloud World with CASB

Growth Opportunity 8: Networks with Quantum Safe Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 9: LAN, Wi-Fi and Private 5G

Growth Opportunity 10: More M&A on the Way

