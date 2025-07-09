UAE's Macroeconomic Transformation Report 2025-2030 | Long-term Residency and Skilled Migrant Policies Enhance the Labor Market, Supporting Diverse Economic Expansion

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The UAE's Macroeconomic Transformation, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised for robust economic expansion, with real GDP growth forecast to average 4.7% between 2025 and 2030, outpacing the 2.6% recorded between 2019 and 2024.

Population growth is anticipated to stay positive, reaching 12.3 million in 2030 from 11.1 million in 2024, with the share of adult and middle-aged adult and older-age adult segments rising from 56.1% to 56.5% and from 1.8% to 2.3%, respectively. Long-term residency schemes, educational reforms, and a favorable environment for skilled migrants will strengthen the size and competencies of the labor market, while rising incomes and improved healthcare access will support steady consumption growth.



This UAE-focused macroeconomic thought leadership provides a comprehensive snapshot of the country's transition toward a diversified economy. Over 70% of the GDP is expected to stem from non-oil sectors, with an average annual non-oil GDP contribution of 76.5% between 2025 and 2030. The UAE is cementing its position as the region's leader in green energy, technology and digitalization, and transport and logistics, with policy-driven investments from both the government and private firms accelerating the shift. A pro-business environment, featuring digital enterprise incentives, streamlined business setup processes, and tax-efficient free zones, is enhancing the UAE's appeal as a hub for global commerce and entrepreneurship.



Aligned with macroeconomic trends and strategic government initiatives, this study evaluates the UAE's growth opportunities across oil and non-oil industries, highlighting emerging investment themes and sectoral prospects. Long-term residency schemes and skilled workforce attraction policies are fostering a highly diverse talent pool, ensuring sustained innovation and economic resilience. The report concludes with industry-specific insights and growth opportunities, offering market players and stakeholders a roadmap to capitalize on the UAE's rapid macroeconomic transformation.



Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the UAE's Economy

Growth Opportunity Analysis: UAE

Key Economic Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunities

GCC: Economic Outlook

GCC: Regional Comparison

GCC: Risks Landscape, 2025-2026

Growth Opportunities

UAE: Economic Outlook

UAE: Oil and Non-oil GDP Outlook

Non-oil Key Investment Industries - Manufacturing and Clean Energy

Non-oil Key Investment Industries - Technology and Transportation

Ecosystem

Population Structure and Outlook

Attracting Human Capital

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growth Opportunities

Green Energy and Carbon Neutrality

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Well-being

Technological Innovation and Digitalization

Technology and AI

Transformation

Megatrends Shaping UAE's Macroeconomic Transformation

Macroeconomic Megatrends, 2025-2030

Appendix & Next Steps

