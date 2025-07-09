General Purpose Analog Semiconductor Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Power Management ICs Drive Significant Growth, Consumer Electronics Surge with Demand to Triple

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Purpose Analog Semiconductor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global General Purpose Analog Semiconductor Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 3.10% over the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$33.59 billion by 2030 from US$28.83 billion in 2025.







General-purpose analog integrated circuits (IC) mainly consist of amplifiers, data converters, voltage regulators, and comparators. These are mainly used in general electronic devices. The market is expected grow at a moderate pace due the expansion of the consumer electronics industry. Furthermore, the growing penetration of autonomous vehicles, accompanied by increased investment, is providing an opportunity for the market expand in the upcoming years.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Skyworks Solutions Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., among others.

Rising Adoption of Power Management Analog ICs: The growing use of power management analog ICs is a key driver of market growth. Increasing environmental awareness is pushing the development of cities with advanced grid systems, heightening the demand for power management analog ICs capable of handling both wired and wireless connections.

Additionally, the automotive sector's shift toward greater automation is fueling market expansion. These ICs are critical for managing voltage fluctuations in batteries, extending battery life, and powering security systems in vehicles.

Surge in Consumer Electronics Demand: In developing economies, rising urbanization is boosting disposable incomes, driven by higher salaries and improved education levels. This trend is enhancing consumers' ability purchase advanced electronics, thereby expanding the consumer electronics market.

The demand for general-purpose analog semiconductors is expected to triple during the forecast period, spurred by the widespread adoption of innovative devices like tablets, smartphones, LED TVs, and smartwatches. In consumer electronics, these semiconductors support applications requiring variable output signals, such as radio-frequency and audio-frequency amplifiers, including data converters, comparators, voltage regulators, and amplifiers.

Asia-Pacific Market Growth: The Asia-Pacific region is projected experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing global appetite for consumer electronics. This demand is fueled by a preference for cutting-edge, technology-driven devices.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $28.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global



By Product Type:

Power Management ICs

Data Converters

Amplifiers and Comparators

Interface ICs

Sensor and Mixed-Signal ICs

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Communication and Technology

Automotive

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Industrial Manufacturing

Others

By Region

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

