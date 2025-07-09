Aurora Spine Announces Initial Surgeries using its AERO™ Lumbar Fusion System

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a leader in innovative spine and interventional pain management solutions, today announced initial surgeries using Aurora Spine’s newest product, the AERO™ Lumbar Fusion System, have commenced. The minimally invasive procedures using the AERO were conducted by two different surgeons, one ortho surgeon and one interventionalist. The initial surgeries performed were procedures done on the lumbar part of the spine.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our newest product: the AERO Lumbar Fusion System, has begun to be used by surgeons and implanted into patients,” said Trent Northcutt, President and CEO of Aurora Spine. “Initial feedback has been extremely positive, and we expect additional surgeons to start using the AERO in the coming months. Given the early interest in using this new technology, we have 10 kits available and ready for future lumbar fusion procedures. It is great to see strong interest in the AERO and I’m proud of our team with their ‘speed-to-market’ with regards to getting the AERO from development to approval to now being implanted in patients. We are proud of this achievement and excited about the AERO’s potential to become a significant growth driver for Aurora.”

The AERO MIS Lumbar Fusion System is a novel, patent-pending device designed to provide a minimally invasive solution for patients suffering from facet joint-related pain or instability. Cleared for use from spinal levels C2 to S1 (inclusive), the system can be used as a stand-alone facet fusion procedure or as an adjunct to larger spinal fusion surgeries.

Engineered for earlier use in the continuum of care, AERO is ideal for patients experiencing mechanical back pain, minor instability, or degenerative joint disease who have not responded to conservative therapies. The system incorporates intuitive instrumentation and implant technology designed to promote bone fusion while minimizing soft tissue disruption—aligning with Aurora Spine’s commitment to advancing patient-first, surgeon-friendly innovations.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of proprietary, minimally invasive, and regenerative technologies. The company is committed to improving surgical outcomes through innovation, efficiency, and patient-centered design.

For more information, visit: www.aurora-spine.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Aurora Spine’s control. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected use and success of the Company’s products, including the AERO Facet Fusion System. Actual results may differ materially. Please refer to Aurora Spine’s final prospectus and public filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Aurora Spine undertakes no obligation to revise or update them to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Investor Contact:

Adam Lowensteiner

Lytham Partners

(646) 829-9702

Email: asapf@lythampartners.com