2025 Report| Impact of President Trump's Administration on the United States Energy Industry - Explore 9 Key Trends and Potential Impacts to 2030

The election of Donald Trump as President of the United States has had a significant impact on various industries, including the energy sector, both domestically and globally. The rollback or suspension of policies from the Biden administration has fundamentally changed the investment landscape.



While there is potential for growth in renewable energy, the pace of investment and expected returns have shifted. The U.S. solar market continues to grow despite challenges, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, supportive state policies, corporate sustainability efforts, and initiatives that increase access to solar energy. These factors help mitigate the effects of federal tariffs and contribute to the industry's expansion.



In contrast, the offshore wind industry has come to a standstill, facing challenges even before President Trump took office. The current administration has a preference for fossil fuels; however, global pricing and demand dynamics still affect the rate of domestic production growth in the United States.



Moreover, the imposition of tariffs has created considerable uncertainty in the market. Nonetheless, the temporary suspension of these tariffs for 90 days has raised hopes for a negotiated solution.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Energy Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Risk to Forecast Factors

Top Three Trends Driving Industry Change

Likely Influence of President Trump's Administration will have on Individual Energy Segments

US Power Generation Investment Forecast

US Power Generation Installed Capacity

US Electricity Generated

Trend # 1: The Fundamentals of the Solar PV Market are Strong, but Trade Policies from the Administration Present New Challenges

Exploring the Dynamic Landscape of Solar PV Manufacturing

Why Solar Recycling Could Gain Traction Post-tariffs

Trend # 2: President Trump's Tariffs Threaten to Undermine his Goals for Energy Independence and a Strong Natural Gas Market

Unveiling the Dynamic Forces Shaping the LNG Market landscape

Natural Gas will Continue to Play a Pivotal Role in the Electricity System

Trend # 3: The Trump Administration Prioritizes Investment in Oil, but its Trade Policies Could Threaten How Much Can Be Achieved

Tariff Policies and their Immediate Effects on Oil Markets

Trend # 4: Challenges Persist, but Onshore Wind Energy Remains a Viable Generation Technology in the US

Larger Turbines will Increase Wind Generation Output

Trend # 5: The Offshore Wind Industry is Largely Dead for the Next Four Years

Innovations Shaping the Future Potential of the Wind Energy Market

Trend # 6: Challenging Conditions for Hydrogen as Funding Uncertain

Gaps and Pain Points Across the Hydrogen Value Chain

Trend # 7: Despite Supportive Policies for Nuclear energy, the Key Focus of Growth is Around Life Extensions, Services and Mining

Revitalized Commitment to Nuclear Energy

Trend # 8: Long-term Growth for BESS, but Tariffs Threaten Growth in the Short-term

Unpacking the Geopolitics of Batteries: Powering the Future of Global Tensions

Trend # 9: Tariffs Could Complicate Grid Investment Efforts, but the Need for Modernization is Clear. Congressional Permitting Reform would Accelerate Growth if Passed

Market Dynamics and Industry Response

Distribution Grids are at the Center of the Energy Transformation

The Future of Electric Utilities: A Vision to 2030

Trend # 10: Carbon Capture Poised for Strong Growth as the Administration Favors Fossil-based Technologies

CCUS will Reach a Much Wider Number of Industries by 2030

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: One-stop Shop for Energy Decarbonization Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2: EaaS - A New Investment Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 3: Risk-Gain Share Models and M&A - New Opportunities for Technology OEMs

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

