Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Innovation and Tech Savvy Consumers Drive Growth, China, India, and US at Forefront of Expansion

The flexible printed circuit board market will grow at a CAGR of 8.28% to be valued at US$40.447 billion in 2030 from US$27.17 billion in 2025.







The market for flexible printed circuit boards is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by their increasing use in consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, displays, and other devices. Official industry data indicates that approximately 1.5 billion smartphones were sold in 2019, fueled by rising disposable incomes and enhanced mobile data connectivity.

Key countries like China, India, and the United States are expected to significantly contribute to this market expansion. China, as the world's leading manufacturer of consumer electronics, is also anticipated to drive market growth, propelled by the adoption of smart technologies. Additionally, a strong focus on research and development is a critical factor boosting market growth.



Some of the major players covered in this report include Nippon Mektron Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd., Fujikura Ltd., Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX), Nitto Denko Corporation, TTM Technologies, Inc., Ibiden Co., Ltd., Flex Ltd., and Minco Products, Inc. among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 154 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $27.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Nippon Mektron Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

Nitto Denko Corporation

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Flex Ltd.

Minco Products, Inc.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Unimicron Technology Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segmentation

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segmentation by type

Single-Sided FPCBs

Double-Sided FPCBs

Multilayer FPCBs

Rigid-Flex FPCBs

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segmentation by application

Smartphones and Tablets

Wearables

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Systems

Medical Devices

Others

Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market Segmentation by end-user industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial Electronics

IT and Telecom

Others

