Habit Burger & Grill Celebrates Launch of Second Restaurant in Folsom, California

IRVINE, Calif., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant opening in Folsom, CA, marking their second location in the city. The new restaurant’s address is 3290 E. Bidwell St., Folsom, CA 95630. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit Burger & Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/folsom

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 12): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, July 14): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 15): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.





"We couldn’t be more fired up to open our second Habit Burger & Grill in Folsom,” said Chef Jason Triail, Executive Chef at The Habit. “This city welcomed us with open arms the first time around, and we’ve been itching to come back. We love the strong sense of community, the killer hiking trails, and yeah, some of the best-looking bridges in the country. Can’t wait to fire up the grill and serve our charburgers, sandwiches stacked high, and those craveable sides our fans keep coming back for.”

The latest Folsom restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

Habit Burger & Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit Burger & Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit Burger & Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger & Grill restaurant will be open 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. M-Th & Su

And 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m. Fri & Sat

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand's signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side by USA Today 10Best, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State! Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to over 385 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

