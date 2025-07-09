Class 1 Nickel Commences 2025 Exploration Program at the River Valley PGE-Cu-Ni Project, Ontario, Canada

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1” or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2025 summer exploration program on its 100%-owned River Valley PGE-Cu-Ni Project (the “RV Project” or the “Property”), located about 65 kilometres northeast of the City of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. The RV Project covers approximately 2,916 ha, within which lies several kilometres of prospective geology and known PGE-bearing sulphide mineralization categorized as Contact-Style PGE-Cu-Ni and hosted by the River Valley Intrusion (“RVI”). The RV Project is immediately south of the advanced River Valley Palladium Project being developed by New Age Metals Inc.

The 2025 field exploration program is focusing on geological mapping and sampling, ground-truthing of targets from the recently completed 254 line-km helicopter-borne VTEM™ Plus time-domain electromagnetic and horizontal magnetic-gradiometric survey (Class 1 news release 27 May 2025), and the detailed examination of known sulphide occurrences on the Property. Results from the exploration program will be reported on as they become available.

CEO David Fitch commented, “We are excited to see boots-on-the-ground and our 2025 exploration program at the River Valley PGE Property underway, which will include field-checking the geophysical targets developed from the recently completed first-ever VTEM™ Plus survey covering most of the Property including the multi-kilometre Crerar PGE Trend. As new targets are found, the Company’s technical team will complete detailed surface mapping and sampling and if warranted, targeted geophysical surveys and trenching to expose and understand any new PGE-Cu-Ni zones.”

Geophysical surveys are not definitive and do not carry any guarantee of a mineral discovery and that in addition to conductive sulphide mineralization, bedrock conductors can also be caused by graphite, conductive structures, and barren sulphides. Results from neighboring properties do not necessarily reflect those that exist within Class 1 Nickel’s RV Project.

River Valley PGE-Cu-Ni Project

The RV Project, covering known Contact-Style PGE-Cu-Ni sulphide mineralization (Crerar PGE Trend) in the southern part of the intrusion (Figure 1), provides PGE-focused exploration upside to the Company’s portfolio as well as exposure to critical minerals, PGE, copper, and nickel. The RV Project is underlain by gabbroic to anorthositic rocks of the Paleoproterozoic RVI with a focus on targeting the productive Marginal and Inclusion-Bearing zones.

Figure 1. Outline of the RV Project mining claims (red boundary) that define the River Valley PGE Project and the area surveyed (blue boundary) using Geotech’s VTEM™ Plus airborne system (base geology from OGS, 2011: Ontario Geological Survey. 1:250 000 scale Bedrock Geology of Ontario; Miscellaneous Release–Data 126 – Rev.1).

Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™) Plus Survey

In March 2025, Geotech carried out a helicopter-borne geophysical survey over the River Valley PGE-Cu-Ni Project, near River Valley, Ontario. Principal geophysical sensors included a versatile time domain electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) system and a horizontal magnetic gradiometer with two caesium sensors. Ancillary equipment included a GPS navigation system and a radar altimeter. About 254 line-kilometres of geophysical data were acquired during the survey. The Survey was flown in a northwest-southeast direction with traverse flight line spacings of 100 metres and 1 km-spaced tie lines in a northeast direction. Information and data was reported in the WGS 84 Datum, UTM Zone 17 North.

VTEM™ and Magnetic Survey Interpretation

VTEM™conductor anomalies were first identified based on conductance and subsequently reviewed for possible cultural interference in Google Earth images. These filtered anomalies were then prioritized (the “Targets”) and integrated with other data and information (Figure 2 and Figure 3), including total magnetic intensity (TMI), magnetic first vertical derivative (1VD), magnetic tilt angle derivative (TDR), property geology, known sulphide mineral occurrences and trends, and known historical drilling compiled from assessment reports and the Ontario Drill Hole Database (ODHD).

Figure 2. Generalized geology from the southeastern River Valley Intrusion (OGS, 2011), showing the River Valley PGE Property boundary and the location of known sulphide mineralization, PGE-sulphide trends such as the Crerar PGE Trend, and historical drill hole collars.

Electromagnetic picks, known mineralized trends, and potentially new areas of sulphide mineralization are shown in Figure 3. These and other very positive results from the Survey will form the subject of this summer’s exploration program that will include geophysical ground-truthing, mapping and sampling, geophysical surveys, and trenching.

Figure 3. Magnetic Tilt Angle Derivative overlain on the generalized geology from the southeastern River Valley Intrusion (OGS, 2011), showing the location of the River Valley PGE Property boundary, location of known sulphide mineralization, PGE-sulphide trends such as the Crerar PGE Trend, historical drill hole collars, and geophysical (EM and structural) picks. The Geophysical Structural Picks represent some of the new trends that will be ground-truthed during this summer’s field program

Qualified Person

Technical information and data in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo., PGO #0183), a geological consultant to the Company, and a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43‐101.

About Class 1 Nickel

Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO | OTCQB: NICLF) is a Mineral Resources Company primarily focused on the exploration and development of its 100% owned komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide projects: the Alexo-Dundonald Project (“A-D”), near Timmins, Ontario (4 nickel sulphide deposits) and the Somanike Project, near Val-d’Or, Quebec (includes the historical Marbridge Ni-Cu Mine). Both projects comprise extensive property packages covering past-producing nickel mines, offering excellent exploration upside and near-term production opportunities.

The Company holds 100% interest in its River Valley PGE Project located about 65 km northeast of the City of Sudbury, the world’s largest and longest operating nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mining camp (see Class 1 news release 13 December 2023).

Outside of the River Valley PGE Project, Class 1 is advancing its Alexo-Dundonald Project toward near-term production and at the same time continue brownfield and greenfield exploration on its large property package to aggregate additional nickel resources. The A-D Project sits on a 14+ km strike-length, folded komatiite unit containing four nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mineral resources plus numerous underexplored sulphide occurrences. Decades of successful capital expenditure and investment into the Project has resulted in the discovery and delineation of the four mineral resources but the greater Property area remains underexplored. The A-D Project was previously mined (ca. 2005) via a direct shipping model, and the Company is investigating the possibility of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) study to determine the best path forward.

