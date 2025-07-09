ProKidney to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProKidney Corp. (Nasdaq: PROK) (“ProKidney” or the “Company”), a leading late clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease (CKD), today announced that senior members of the management team will be participating in the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Kidney Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, July 14, 2025 Time: 1:30pm ET Format: Fireside Chat Webcast: Link



The live webcast will be accessible through the “Events” section of the Investor Relations tab within ProKidney’s website at www.prokidney.com . Investors interested in one-on-one meetings should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative.

About ProKidney Corp.

ProKidney, a pioneer in the treatment of chronic kidney disease through innovations in cellular therapy, was founded in 2015 after a decade of research. ProKidney’s lead product candidate, rilparencel (also known as REACT®), is a first-in-class, patented, proprietary autologous cellular therapy being evaluated in Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies for its potential to preserve kidney function in diabetic patients at high risk of kidney failure. Rilparencel has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA. For more information, please visit www.prokidney.com.

Investor Contacts: