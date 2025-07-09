Silicon Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market to 2030 with Key Players Like Qualcomm and Broadcom Driving Innovations

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global silicon radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.



The silicon radio frequency (RF) semiconductor market includes the manufacture and distribution of semiconductors specifically designed for RF applications with silicon as the predominant material. These semiconductors are extremely important in enabling wireless communication devices and systems that operate in the radio-frequency domain. This market serves a diverse range of end-users, including mobile communication, wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qorvo, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Broadcom Inc., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, among others.



Wireless Connectivity Demand Drives Silicon RF Semiconductor Growth: The surging need for wireless connectivity, fueled by widespread mobile device use and the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), is a key driver of the global silicon RF semiconductor market. Both consumers and businesses demand high-speed, reliable wireless communication for diverse applications, necessitating advanced RF semiconductor solutions that ensure seamless data transfer and enhanced performance. For example, in April 2023, Forefront RF, a Cambridge-based semiconductor company, raised £6.7 million from investors including BGF, Science Creates Ventures, and Foresight WAE Technology Funds to expand operations and launch a Tunable Duplexer for 4G and 5G standards.

Wide Applications of Silicon RF Semiconductors: Silicon-based RF semiconductors are integral to mobile phones, wireless routers, satellite communication, radar systems, and wireless infrastructure. Key growth drivers include the demand for on-the-go connectivity, 5G rollout, evolving IoT devices, and automotive electronics. Leading market players such as Broadcom, Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo, Qualcomm, and NXP Semiconductors are at the forefront of this expansion.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Silicon RF Semiconductor Market: The global silicon RF semiconductor market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with Asia-Pacific holding a significant share. Growth in this region is driven by rising demand for wireless connectivity from mobile devices and IoT proliferation, alongside leadership in 5G network deployment requiring advanced RF semiconductors for higher frequencies.

Robust technological advancements and collaboration in electronics manufacturing in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, combined with the rapid adoption of automotive electronics like connected cars and ADAS, further boost demand. The increasing use of IoT across sectors continues to propel the need for silicon RF semiconductors in Asia-Pacific.



The Silicon Radio Frequency Semiconductor Market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Device

RF Filters

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Switches

Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

RF Transceivers

RF Front-End Modules

Other RF Devices

By Material

Silicon (Si)

Silicon-Germanium (SiGe) & Silicon-on-Insulator (SOI)

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

