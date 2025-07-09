Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Increasing Demand for Optoelectronics and Sensors Bolster Growth

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The semiconductor dry etch systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% over the forecast period, from US$18.453 billion in 2025 to US$23.814 billion by 2030.







Semiconductor dry etch systems are pivotal machines in the manufacture of integrated circuits (ICs) or microchips. They employ a precise method to remove material from a silicon wafer, creating intricate designs that represent the electrical components and pathways within a chip. These frameworks are fundamental devices for making advanced, as well as effective, microchips.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Applied Materials, Inc., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Plasma-Therm LLC, SPTS Technologies Ltd., Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., among others.



Increasing Demand for Optoelectronics and Sensors:



According to the 2022 International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS), global sales of optoelectronics and sensors are rising significantly, with sensor sales growing from $16.5 billion in 2020 to $24.3 billion by 2022, and optoelectronics sales projected to increase from $44 billion to $54.2 billion by 2022. This surge, alongside advancements in transistor dimension targets, is driving the need for more precise and advanced dry etching techniques, fueling market expansion. Supportive government policies and investments in the semiconductor sector are also expected to bolster future growth.



Significant U.S. Market Contribution:



The United States is poised to play a major role in market growth due to rising demand for consumer electronics and data storage devices, supported by its advanced technological ecosystem. High-resolution patterning and precise etching capabilities are expected to drive demand across various industries.

The presence of key players like Lam Research and Applied Materials further strengthens growth prospects. For example, Lam Research highlights that semiconductor etching demand will grow, propelled by advancements in 5G, AI, and IoT, as well as the increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing processes.



Applied Materials, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Plasma-Therm LLC

SPTS Technologies Ltd.

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

ULVAC, Inc.

SUSS MicroTec SE

Oxford Instruments plc

Semiconductor Dry Etch Systems Market Segmentation

By Type

Dielectric Etching

Conductor Etching

By Equipment Type

Single-Wafer Etch Systems

Batch Etch Systems

By Application

Logic & Foundry

MEMS

Sensors

Power Devices

Memory (DRAM, NAND)

Others

By End-Use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

