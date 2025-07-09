Electrode Ionization System Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Competitive Analysis of Veolia Environnement, Newterra, Kurita Water, Samco Technologies, Evoqua, and Aquatech

Dublin, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrode Ionization System Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrode ionization system market is projected to be valued at US$396.946 million in 2025, and it is forecasted to grow to US$535.911 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.91%.



An electrode ionization system is a type of water purification technology that separates ions in water by creating an electric field. The purified water is the output from the system, while the impurities are collected in the device. The electrode ionization system market can be classified by type, design, end-user, and geographic region. The growing need for ultra-pure water in industries such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and power generation is a major driver for the growth of the electrode ionization systems market.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Veolia Environnement S.A, Newterra Ltd., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Samco Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., Aquatech International LLC (QUA Group), among others.



Market Trends:

Growing Global Industrialization Fuels Demand: The surge in industrialization, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations, is driving the need for water treatment systems, boosting the market for electrode ionization systems. These systems effectively address water purification needs, and with increased industrial activity generating more wastewater, they are essential for treating ultrapure wastewater for reuse and protecting natural water bodies.

Technological Advancements Create Opportunities: Rapid technological innovations are enhancing the features of electrode ionization systems, driving market growth. For example, in November 2023, QUA Group launched three advanced membrane technologies, including FEDI GIGA, a next-generation Fractional Electrodeionization (FEDI) solution for high-flow ultrapure water production. Such advancements, including chemical-free processes, are expected to increase the market value of electrode ionization systems during the forecast period.

Global Market Segmentation: The electrode ionization system market is divided into five regions: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is a leading market and is expected to maintain dominance due to the expanding electronics sector, growing semiconductor demand in China and South Korea, and increased manufacturing and construction in countries like Japan and India. North America and Europe are projected to see steady growth, driven by mature markets with consistent demand for water purification in industries such as electronics, construction, and manufacturing. The presence of major water treatment solution providers in these regions will further support market expansion, meeting the needs of diverse sectors during the forecast period.

Global Electrode Ionization System Market Segmentation

By Type

Fractional Electrodeionization (EDI)

Continuous Deionization (CDI)

Other Advanced EDI Configurations

By Design

Plate-and-Frame Construction

Spiral Wound Construction

By End-User

Power Generation

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food & Beverage

Others

By Capacity

Low Capacity (< 5 GPM)

Medium Capacity (5-50 GPM)

High Capacity (>50 GPM)

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

