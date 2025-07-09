Blockmate Ventures Inc. Investor Presentation Update

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) has released an Investor Presentation which will be presented to a range of sophisticated and wholesale investors over the coming weeks. The presentation includes an updated structure of Blockmate following the launch of Blockmate Mining, announced on May 27, 2025.

As an investee, Blockmate Mining is positioned alongside Blockmate’s other major investment in Hivello Holdings. While the nature of the investor presentation and meetings will be to raise capital, Blockmate’s venture strategy is to raise funds directly into the subsidiary companies, rather than the TSX.V-listed Blockmate Ventures Inc. Any subsequent capital raised from investors in the upcoming funding round will be directly into Blockmate Mining, and therefore not result in any direct dilution of MATE shares for Blockmate shareholders.

Capital raised by Blockmate Mining will be directed towards a ‘Mine-and-Hold’ strategy designed to capitalise on low capital and operating expenses (3.3 cents/kWh) at our Wyoming facility with the view towards fast monetisation and scaling up to 200MW when the facility is at full capacity.

Blockmate will provide an update or outcome of the funding round via the TSX Venture Exchange in due course.

Investors can view the full Investor Presentation here: https://www.blockmate.com/s/Blockmate-Investor-Presentation-Q3-2025.pdf

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures (TSX.V: MATE) is a Blockchain & Web3 venture builder investing in and operating scalable blockchain, mining, and digital infrastructure companies. From decentralized computing with Hivello to Blockmate Mining, the Company’s portfolio provides investors with diversified exposure to emerging sectors within Web3 and beyond.

To learn more, visit www.blockmate.com .

Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company’s mailing list for the latest updates, webinars and industry research by subscribing at https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

(+1-580-262-6130)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.