Layer Raises $6.6M Led by Emergence Capital to Bring Embedded Accounting to the SMB Software Stack

SAN FRANCISCO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Layer , the leading embedded accounting platform for small and medium-size business (SMB) software, today announced it has raised $6.6 million in seed funding led by Emergence Capital, with participation from Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV). The new capital will accelerate Layer’s mission to seamlessly integrate accounting into the software platforms that SMBs already use to run their daily operations.

SMBs are increasingly relying on industry-specific software platforms to manage everything from payments and customer communication to payroll all in one place. Despite this digital transformation, the accounting process remains a fragmented, manual, and often frustrating process for many SMBs. Traditional accounting software and outsourced bookkeepers are disconnected from the software tools and systems SMBs rely on day-to-day. Layer solves this by enabling SMB software platforms such as Moxie , Nav , Dripos , Duet , Carry , and Reeva , to embed accounting and bookkeeping directly into their products. With Layer, SMBs can see a clear, real-time view of their finances within the tools they already use— eliminating the need to toggle between systems or rely on spreadsheets and costly external services.

“Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between running their operations and understanding their finances,” said Justin Meretab, CEO and co-founder of Layer. “Layer makes accounting a seamless part of SMBs’ daily workflows and takes bookkeeping off their plate — giving owners financial clarity and valuable time back to focus on running their businesses.”

Layer’s embedded solution includes an AI-powered bookkeeping service that categorizes and records all business transactions and delivers fully reconciled financial reports by the end of each month. SMBs can chat directly with their AI-supported bookkeeper within the software platforms they already use. By combining automation with expert oversight, Layer reduces the cost of bookkeeping by half and closes books 3x faster.

“Layer is redefining accounting and bookkeeping for small businesses. It’s a big market that’s traditionally been underserved,” said Kevin Spain, General Partner at Emergence Capital. “By embedding accounting and AI-powered bookkeeping into existing software stacks, they’re not just simplifying finances; they’re fundamentally changing how SMBs understand and run their businesses.”

Over the last year, Layer has quadrupled its SMB platform customer base and now supports over 30,000 SMBs through its customers. Platform customers, like Moxie and Nav, are seeing rapid adoption, with more than 25% of their SMB users adopting embedded accounting and bookkeeping.

With the new funding, Layer plans to expand into additional SMB verticals and enhance its AI-powered bookkeeping platform by enabling unique tailoring to the needs and nuances of each industry it serves. The company will also grow the team across engineering and go-to-market roles.

About Layer

Layer is the embedded accounting platform for the modern SMB stack. Layer enables software platforms to offer accounting and AI-bookkeeping services directly within their products, giving business owners accurate, real-time financials without ever leaving the tools they use to run their business. The company was founded in 2023 by Justin Meretab and Daniel O’Neel, and headquartered in San Francisco.

Contact

press@layerfi.com

Contact: Justin Meretab