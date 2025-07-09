Werewolf Therapeutics to Participate in the KidneyCAN 7th Annual Kidney Cancer Research Summit

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions, today announced Randi Isaacs, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will speak at the upcoming KidneyCAN 7th Annual Kidney Cancer Research Summit taking place July 17-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The presentation will focus on Werewolf’s innovative approach to harnessing conditionally-activated cytokines designed to selectively activate immune responses within tumors. It will cover early clinical findings from the development of WTX-124, a tumor-activated IL-2 INDUKINE molecule. While high-dose IL-2 is a proven therapy for renal cell carcinoma (RCC), among other solid tumors, its use is limited by severe toxicity. Dr. Isaacs will highlight how the WTX-124 strategy aims to improve the therapeutic index, maximizing anti-tumor activity in immunotherapy-sensitive tumors like RCC while reducing systemic side effects. Presentation details:

Session: 8 – Biotech Showcase

Title: Unmasking the Potential of Conditionally-Activated Cytokines: Lessons Learned from the Early Clinical Development of WTX-124, a Tumor-Activated IL-2 INDUKINE Molecule

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 2:45pm ET

Werewolf continues to conduct the “Full Moon Moment,” an awareness campaign supporting its ongoing national trials, including the WTX-124 IL-2 INDUKINE molecule, which is actively enrolling patients with advanced or metastatic RCC, among other solid tumors. Multiple responses have been reported, including a patient with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who has been in remission for more than a year . The campaign highlights the potential for such outcomes and encourages patients to explore new options. “Full Moon Moment” represents how INDUKINE™ molecules activate their tumor-killing power within the tumor microenvironment. Learn more about Werewolf’s current WTX-124 clinical trial here .

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer and other immune-mediated conditions. The Company is leveraging its proprietary PREDATOR® platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Werewolf’s INDUKINE molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. The Company’s most advanced clinical stage product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2) and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. Werewolf is advancing WTX-124 in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and WTX-330 in multiple tumor types or Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a single agent. To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com .

