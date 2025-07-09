TopFX Expands Asset Offerings with Synthetic Indices Access

Mahé, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopFX has now made synthetic indices trading available to all clients through its cTrader platform, marking a turning point for those who prefer structure, speed, and simplicity in the markets. This new addition allows traders to access simulated instruments that operate around the clock and remain unaffected by real-world market events. Through continuous uptime, tight spreads, and algorithm-based pricing, synthetic indices provide a streamlined environment for traders who prioritize technical analysis and uninterrupted access. The launch further strengthens TopFX’s multi-asset offering by giving traders a flexible tool for fast-moving markets.

Victor Zachariades, CEO of TopFX, shared his thoughts on the launch: “Our synthetic indices deliver stable volatility, consistent pricing, and continuous availability. This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to providing modern trading solutions that align with how traders actually want to engage with the market.”

A Different Kind of Trading Experience with Synthetic Indices

These are trading instruments generated through mathematical models that replicate market behavior without being linked to any real-world asset. Unlike forex, stocks, or commodities, synthetic indices do not react to economic events or market sentiment. Their movements are determined by transparent algorithms, giving traders a purely technical landscape with no manipulation, no news shocks, and no weekend closures.

For many traders, this solves common pain points. There are no unexpected spikes, no gaps caused by macroeconomic surprises, and no need to wait for markets to open after the weekend. Synthetic indices trading is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The instruments are particularly attractive to high-frequency and short-term traders who rely on stable volatility and uninterrupted access to execute their strategies effectively.

“We have spent over a decade shaping TopFX into a broker that does things differently. Our team has built infrastructure that supports serious traders with fast execution, smart liquidity, and strong tools,” Zachariades added, “We deliver the conditions clients need and the technology that makes sense for the way people actually trade. From synthetic indices to deep liquidity access to integrated market tools, our aim is always to give traders clarity, confidence, and control.”

About TopFX

Since 2010, TopFX has moved from a liquidity provider to a multi-asset broker trusted across regions. The company offers trading in forex CFDs, crypto CFDs, metals, energy, shares, indices, ETFs, and now synthetic indices trading. Clients benefit from institutional-grade liquidity, fast execution, and access to advanced trading tools such as Autochartist and Trading Central, integrated into both MT4 and cTrader platforms. TopFX is a regulated broker providing secure client fund handling, negative balance protection, and account options for all levels of traders. The company continues to expand its presence globally, focusing on education, reliability, and a product lineup that supports modern trading needs.