Infinidat’s CMO Eric Herzog Recognized as a 2025 CRN Inclusive Channel Leader

WALTHAM, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eric Herzog, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Infinidat, as an Inclusive Channel Leader for 2025. In its third year, this CRN list spotlights vendor, distributor, and solution provider executives who are dedicated to making a positive impact across the IT channel through inclusive leadership. Herzog’s leadership has broadened the ecosystem of people with whom Infinidat works to advance enterprise storage and empower the channel.

“Inclusiveness creates, sustains and strengthens our relationships with our channel partners, customers and employees,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Being named a CRN Inclusive Channel Leader for the second year in a row illustrates the consistency and commitment Infinidat has as a mission-driven company to foster diversity and inclusion across the channel and within our organization. I strive to include a wide range of different perspectives, backgrounds, and opinions that enrich our approach to supercharging the channel and exceeding expectations for innovation with Infinidat’s award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage and next-generation data protection solutions.”

Earlier this year, CRN recognized Herzog as a 2025 CRN Channel Chief – the third time he has won the “Channel Chief” honor. As a CMO with a long track record of accolades, he has led marketing efforts to keep Infinidat in the spotlight for channel partners, leading to a 5-Star Rating for the Infinidat Partner Program, the company’s placement on the CRN Storage 100 and CRN Cloud 100, and prestigious awards for innovation, including the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Award for Cloud Storage. Herzog continues to elevate his influence as a leader by demonstrating an inclusive and diversity-enhanced approach to driving innovation, recognizing talent, developing diverse team coalitions, and expanding partnerships.

“The honorees on this year’s Inclusive Channel Leaders list set a powerful example,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “They advance meaningful change by amplifying a multitude of voices and fostering company cultures where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We’re inspired by their impact and appreciate their efforts to lead the way in advancing inclusion and building a stronger IT channel.”

The 2025 Inclusive Channel Leaders list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. View the list online at www.CRN.com/Inclusive-Leaders.

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

