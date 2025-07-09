Loenbro Acquires Weifield Group, Expanding Electrical Capabilities and Geographic Reach

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loenbro, LLC (“Loenbro” or the “Company”), a provider of highly technical, specialized services to the data center, infrastructure, and diversified industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired Weifield Group (“Weifield”), a Colorado-based electrical services provider with operations across the Mountain West, Texas, and Tennessee. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Loenbro’s strategy to expand its electrical service capabilities, broaden its geographic footprint, and enhance its ability to serve customers in mission-critical infrastructure markets.

The addition of Weifield strengthens Loenbro’s ability to deliver comprehensive lifecycle solutions while maintaining its focus on safety, quality, and execution. With Weifield’s strong market position and highly skilled workforce, the combined platform is well-positioned to support complex projects across the country.

Braemont Capital, which partners with founders and entrepreneurs at key growth stages, supported the transaction as Loenbro’s investment partner. Braemont first invested in Loenbro in February 2024 and has been actively supporting its growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Daniel Cowan, President and CEO at Loenbro, said, “We are excited to welcome the Weifield team to the Loenbro family. Weifield is a best-in-class electrical services provider with deep expertise in complex, mission-critical and industrial environments, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality work. The company has an outstanding leadership team and a values-driven culture that aligns closely with ours. Together, we are well-positioned to expand our integrated offering, pursue larger-scale opportunities, and continue investing in our people and capabilities.”

Said Seth Anderson, Weifield CEO: “This decision was made with great care and consideration for the long-term success of Weifield, and even more importantly, the long-term success of our employees. Joining forces with Loenbro brings together two companies with complementary values and capabilities. We’re excited about joining forces with Loenbro to grow our combined business into a nationally recognized technical service provider over the coming years.”

Robert Covington at Braemont, added, “We are thrilled to support Loenbro’s continued growth and to welcome Weifield to the platform. The combination brings expanded capabilities, strong cultural alignment, and access to attractive end markets. We look forward to supporting the combined team as they continue delivering high-quality technical services across the country.”

About Weifield

Weifield Group is a non-union electrical services provider with operations across the Mountain West, Texas and Tennessee, serving clients in the data center, semiconductor, commercial, and industrial sectors. The company is recognized for its deep technical capabilities, high-performance workforce, community outreach focus, and commitment to safety and innovation. For more information, please visit www.weifieldcontracting.com.

About Loenbro

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Loenbro provides lifecycle solutions with a focus on recurring maintenance and high-growth new build and retrofit work. The Company is a trusted single-source provider for its customers throughout the high-growth Mountain West, offering a comprehensive suite of critical infrastructure services, including electrical, fabrication, mechanical, structural, soft craft, and inspection solutions. With a proven track record of over 20 years, Loenbro is recognized for its significant industry and technical expertise, local presence within an expansive footprint and employee-centric culture. For more information on Loenbro, please visit www.loenbro.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm that partners with entrepreneurs, family business owners, and management teams to capitalize on key growth catalysts. The firm employs a thematic investment strategy focused on high-growth opportunities where differentiated insights and experience provide a competitive advantage. This strategy leverages proprietary knowledge, deep industry expertise, and real-time market intelligence to guide sourcing, diligence, and value creation.

For more information, please visit www.braemont.com.

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to participate in any investment strategy and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Braemont Capital Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

Braemont@gagnierfc.com