BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks today announced that the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC), a renowned technical university known for its innovation in engineering and technology research, has officially joined the League of Entropy, a global coalition dedicated to maintaining and improving the drand protocol. Drand, a leading software solution providing secure, unbiased, and publicly-verifiable randomness, is stewarded by Randamu, pioneers in threshold cryptography and blockchain solutions.

Addressing UPC’s Technical Challenges

Prior to joining the League of Entropy, UPC sought solutions to significant technical challenges related to secure distributed systems and verifiable randomness crucial for research and development projects in cryptographic security that included ensuring a reliable source of unbiased randomness for cryptographic research, mproving transparency and auditability in cryptographic protocols while articipating in international collaborative networks focused on threshold cryptography.

Transformative Results

UPC's integration into the League of Entropy and their establishment of a drand node has resulted in tangible benefits:

Immediate access to secure, bias-resistant randomness integral to cutting-edge cryptographic experiments.

Enhanced visibility and accountability for research outcomes.

Strengthened international research collaboration with leading cryptography experts.

"Joining the League of Entropy and implementing the Randamu-maintained drand software significantly boosts our research capabilities in secure distributed systems,” said Roger Baig Viñas, Researcher at UPC. “The transparent, reliable randomness from drand will elevate the quality and integrity of our projects."

"We warmly welcome UPC to the League of Entropy,” said Yolan Romailler, Chief Cryptographer at Randamu and drand contributor. "Their participation demonstrates the growing recognition of drand's pivotal role in cryptographic innovation. UPC's expertise will help drive further improvements to drand, benefiting the broader cryptographic community."

By partnering with Randamu and joining the League of Entropy, UPC anticipates numerous long-term advantages, including sustained enhancements to research methodologies, enriched educational opportunities for students, and a significant contribution to international standards in cryptographic security.

About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain orchestration. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu’s solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.