‘Lavender & The Butterfly Nation’ Breaks Ground as World’s First GenAI-Hybrid Animated Feature Blending AI with Human Emotion

IMAGENai Inc., a visionary GenAI creative studio, introduces “Lavender & The Butterfly Nation”, the world’s first GenAI-hybrid animated film blending AI-powered animation with human artistry.

The film follows Lavender, a curious yet painfully shy girl who struggles to trust or make friends after her family’s sudden evacuation. She discovers a magical realm of butterfly people, where she learns courage, friendship, and kindness while helping unite the realm against a jealous wasp bent on destruction. The film conveys themes of inclusion and transformation for families and young adults, blending science fiction, fantasy, and heartfelt moral storytelling.

Its teaser, a finalist at AIMF (Artificial Intelligence Media Festival)—an international platform celebrating innovation in AI-powered storytelling—highlights creators who integrate generative tools.

“Lavender & The Butterfly Nation” is produced by Anoush Sadegh (PGA) and written by Mandy Fason (SAG-AFTRA). The production utilizes a groundbreaking GenAI pipeline, leveraging tools enhanced by human-directed ballet motion capture. The result is a cost-effective, visually stunning film that empowers indie creators to compete at blockbuster levels.

“This is more than animation, it’s the beginning of a new filmmaking paradigm,” says producer Anoush Sadegh. “We’re not replacing human artistry; we’re amplifying it. This film proves that independent creators, and even young artists, can now bring cinematic-scale stories to life using AI.”

While the teaser showcases AI-driven visuals and motion-captured ballet, the feature-length film is set to introduce original music and youth voice talent—part of IMAGENai’s broader vision to empower emerging artists.

The teaser is under consideration at Rencontres Internationales Paris/Berlin, WSXA Barcelona, and Norwich Film Festival. IMAGENai Inc. welcomes aligned collaborations in streaming, licensing, and mission-driven initiatives as the studio brings this fully realized film to global audiences.

About IMAGENai Inc.

Founded by Anoush Sadegh, IMAGENai Inc. blends imagination and AI to create ethical, emotionally driven films and digital stories. Pioneering GenAI-powered production, the company emphasizes creative collaboration, transparency, and narrative innovation to deliver globally resonant stories.

