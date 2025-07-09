Immuneering Granted U.S. Composition of Matter Patent for Highly Differentiated Cancer Drug Candidate Atebimetinib

- Newly issued U.S. composition of matter patent expected to provide exclusivity into 2042, with subsequent opportunity for patent term extension -

- First U.S. patent granted on a deep cyclic inhibitor: a once-daily pill that aims to drive longer-lasting benefit by outpacing resistance mechanisms that cause cancer drugs to stop working -

- Additional patent applications pending for atebimetinib directed to compounds, pharmaceutical compositions, and methods of use with expiration expected into 2044 -

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted the company a composition of matter patent for atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), an oral once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK. MEK is a key component of the signaling pathway that drives the majority of cancers, including pancreatic cancer.

First-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib plus chemotherapy had a remarkable 94% probability of surviving 6 months, in data from Immuneering’s ongoing Phase 2a study announced in June, with few serious side effects observed. In prior studies of the most common global standard of care chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients, the probability of surviving 6 months was only 67%.

U.S. Patent No. 12,351,566, titled: “MEK Inhibitors and Therapeutic Uses Thereof”, includes claims to atebimetinib’s composition of matter. The patent’s term, which includes a patent term adjustment, is currently expected to expire in August 2042. The patent may also be eligible for patent term extension to recover a portion of the time required to fulfill regulatory approval requirements.

“Our priorities are to make medicines that keep working, so cancer patients keep living, and to make medicines that have fewer side effects, so cancer patients can feel like themselves and live normal lives. We have already observed exceptional durability and a markedly favorable tolerability profile in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib+mGnP, and this is just the beginning of the important impact that we believe atebimetinib and our entire pipeline of deep cyclic inhibitors will have on the treatment of cancer,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering.

“We believe the granting of our composition of matter patent validates the novelty of our approach and secures key intellectual property around our lead product candidate, as part of a broader intellectual property strategy,” Zeskind continued. “We expect that the long patent runway we are forging for atebimetinib will support our efforts to maximize its full therapeutic potential, starting with first-line pancreatic cancer and extending to many different cancer types and combinations.”

Atebimetinib previously received FDA Fast Track designations for the treatment of first- and second-line pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), as well as for patients with unresectable or metastatic NRAS-mutant melanoma who have progressed on or are intolerant to PD-1/PD-L1 based immune checkpoint inhibitors. The FDA also previously granted atebimetinib orphan drug designation for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. Immuneering has also announced plans to study atebimetinib in combination with other therapeutics - in a variety of additional cancers.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company outpacing cancer to help patients outlive their disease. The Company’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates; the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents to treat cancer, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP) in first-line pancreatic cancer; the treatment potential of our pipeline product candidates in other types of cancer; the plans and objectives of Company management for future operations, including with respect to the timing, planning and execution of enrollment, additional atebimetinib combination trials; the expected expiration of our issued and pending patents and additional planned patent applications, including the U.S. composition of matter patent covering atebimetinib; our ability to obtain patent term extension on our U.S. composition of matter patent; and our expectations for a long patent runway we are forging for atebimetinib will support our efforts to maximize its full therapeutic potential, extending to many different cancer types and combinations.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding and ability to continue as a going concern; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Contact:

Jenna Urban

212-253-8881

jurban@cglife.com

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

619-916-7620

laurence@newstreetir.com