Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF Reaches $100 Million in Assets

Only1 U.S.-Listed ETF Providing Pure-Play2 Exposure to Silver Miners and Physical Silver

Rapidly Gains Assets

TORONTO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. today announced that the Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF (Nasdaq: SLVR) (the “ETF” or “SLVR”) reached $100 million (USD) in assets under management on June 30, 2025, after its launch on January 15, 2025. SLVR is the only1 ETF focused on providing pure-play2 exposure to silver miners and physical silver, an undervalued precious metal with evolving industrial and technological uses. The ETF draws on Sprott Asset Management’s extensive experience in the precious metals and critical materials space.

"We believe silver has been considerably undervalued relative to gold, but silver seems to be hitting its stride, with prices recently breaking $35 per ounce for the first time in more than 12 years. Silver miners may be well-positioned as prices rise, fundamentals improve, and industrial demand grows,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management. “We’re pleased that, in the five months since we launched SLVR, investors have embraced the opportunity to invest in silver miners and physical silver.”

The Sprott Silver Miners & Physical Silver ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners™ Index

(NSLVR™) by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Nasdaq Sprott Silver Miners IndexTM is designed to track the performance of a selection of securities in the silver industry, including silver producers, developers and explorers, and physical silver.

1 Based on Morningstar’s universe of Precious Sector Equity ETFs as of 7/8/2025.

2 The term “pure-play” relates directly to the exposure that the Fund has to the total universe of investable, publicly listed securities in the investment strategy.

About Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc.

Sprott Asset Management USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”). Sprott is a global asset manager focused on precious metals and critical materials investments. We are specialists. We believe our in-depth knowledge, experience and relationships separate us from the generalists. Our investment strategies include Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities and Private Strategies. Sprott has offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut and California, and the company’s common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

