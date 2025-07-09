OrangeKloud signs Contract for the Supply and Implementation of Cloud Workspace Terminals

SINGAPORE, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ORKT) (“OrangeKloud” or “the Company”), a Singapore-based technology company offering the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform for development of mobile applications, is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Evvo Labs Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based ITMS technology company.

Under the agreement, OrangeKloud will supply and implement 450 Cloud Workspace Terminals with a total contract value of US$301,275.

“This project further validates the strength of our sales pipeline and reinforces our positioning as a holistic IT solutions provider,” said Alex Goh, CEO of OrangeKloud. “We are excited to support Evvo Labs in delivering secure, scalable, and cloud-native workspace solutions.”

The implementation of Cloud Workspace Terminals is part of OrangeKloud’s broader strategy to enable digital transformation through infrastructure-ready and low-code/no-code technologies, catering to the evolving needs of enterprise and government clients.

About OrangeKloud Technology Inc.

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ORKT) is a Singapore-based technology company which offers the eMOBIQ® No-Code platform to develop mobile applications specially designed for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and corporations. A suite of eMOBIQ® mobile applications designed to digitalize and streamline operations in warehousing, sales ordering, delivery, manufacturing, and other key areas. The industry sectors focused on include Food Services & Manufacturing, Precision Engineering, Construction, etc.

About Evvo Labs Pte. Ltd.

The company is an award winning cyber-centric ITMS technology company in Singapore, specializing in digital transformation and technology development and integration with various functions and applications across industries.

Its achievements include winning the Singapore Government Bulk Tender Awards for Cybersecurity and Digital Media since 2010.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and OrangeKloud Technology Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

OrangeKloud Technology Inc. IR Contact:

Steven Chu, COO and IR Officer

70 Bendemeer Road #04-04 Luzerne

Singapore 339940

(+65) 6317 2050

Email: ir@orangekloud.com

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, New York 10036

Office: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com



